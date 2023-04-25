Al-Burhan and Hemeti, who are the bloodthirsty coup leaders (former allies) who keep Sudan in check – breaking latest news

Of Michael Farina

Former camel driver Mohammed Dagalo, known as Hemeti, head of the Rapid Support Forces (with janjaweed roots). supported by Russian and Libyan Saudis. Abdel Fattah al-Buhran, general of the official army, by the Egyptian leader al-Sisi

The camel driver who became a general and the general who wanted to be president, the gold dealer of Darfur and the ex-cadet born on the banks of the Nile, the enriched provincial outsider and the predestined career officer in the country of 16 coups. , the Kremlin’s protégé against would-be al-Sisi of Khartoum. The hell of Sudan is due to two men of arms and their respective clans with attached allied countries, two inveterate putschists who couldn’t be more different.

Mohammed Dagalo known as Hemeti (little Mohammed), born in 1974, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with 100,000 militiamen, stopped in the third grade. At 13 he was carrying camels across the border with Libya and Chad. His autobiography foresees 10 years in Gaddafi’s country. He returns to Sudan after 7,000 animals have been stolen from his family and several relatives have been kidnapped. in 2003 in Darfur: on 25 April twenty years ago a war begins between local ethnic groups and Arabs supported by the centre. Hemeti sides with the rebels for six months and then goes over to the government: sar un capo Janjaweedthe devils on horseback accused of cruelty and massacres.

In the same period also Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, now 62 years old, in those parts: President-dictator Omar al-Bashir put people like him in charge of repression bordering on genocide: a general trained in Egypt and Jordan, a family from the north of the country where the cadres of the Sudanese army come from, Burhan returns to Khartoum having done his dirty work discreetly. Provincial Hemeti also takes lon the way to the capital: in 2013 al-Bashir calls him to head a militia which in his eyes has the task of balancing the power of the military and acting as a shield.

One state, two armies: the root of the current clash. With the continuation of the popular uprisings of 2019, also led by women and which began with the peaceful protest over the cost of bread, Burhan and Hemeti team up and drop al-Bashir. For a very short time, the former camel driver seems like a man of the people and of the suburbs, but his men massacre the demonstrators even after the fall of the dictator. The pale democratic transition lasts until 2021 coup, with the fall of the civilian-led government.

The two coup plotters apparently united: Hemeti actually wants to be president, Burhan wants to neutralize him by asking that his forces return to the ranks of that army which has never seen the RSF rednecks as equals.

The stars of the Nile against the wealth accumulated by Hemeti thanks to the mercenaries supplied to the Saudis in Yemen and the gold of Darfur to be smuggled into Russia via the Emirates, with the militias trained in Libya by Prigozhin’s Wagner, Putin’s chef, in the shadow by General Kalifa Haftar. Arussian connection

so today US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was very worried.

A fight to the last man, with civilian victims in each case. Burhan's protector model is the homonymous al-Sisi, father-master of Egypt who hopes on the southern border for a replica of his regime, which perhaps sides with Cairo against the threat of the dam on the Nile built by Ethiopia. Of course, Hemeti's friendly Emirates are also lenders to Egypt at risk of bankruptcy. Cross embarrassments. This is why the Saudis themselves, worried about having a country on fire on the other side of the Red Sea, if there really can't be a quick winner in Khartoum, would like an agreement between the two enemies. Stability always, democracy never.