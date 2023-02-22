Home Health alarm for possible correlation with breast and uterus cancer
Health

alarm for possible correlation with breast and uterus cancer

by admin
alarm for possible correlation with breast and uterus cancer

The alarm goes off for women’s cosmetics: some substances used in their preparation could be carcinogenic. It is absolutely nothing new to say that the female universe usually makes use of soaps, creams, lotions, hair products and face cosmetics of various kinds. If up to this moment, however, he has never lent […]

The post Carcinogenic substances in women’s cosmetics: alarm for possible correlation with breast and uterine cancer appeared first on Mammastyle.it.

Parola di Donna is a women’s news aggregator blog with gossip news, TV previews, tasty recipes, wellness and beauty. Follow Donna’s Word on Google News by clicking here or on Facebook by clicking here.

See also  Sustainable fitness, the cities where you 'sweat' saving the planet

You may also like

Milleproroghe, there is trust. Smart working, mortgages and...

Inter 0-0 Porto | Live Champions League –

REMINDER: Tickets Go on Sale for TWO Exclusive...

The battle over vitamin D, Aifa close. Doctors:...

Hacker attack on websites of Italian companies and...

Rare disease plan, plus treatments for 2 million...

Thus Russia and the Wagner Division advance in...

The Vitamin that preserves from Melanoma, which one...

Superbonus, today the first technical table: compensation hypothesis...

Trails project. Iss: “Excess mortality (2.6%) stable in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy