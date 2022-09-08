news-txt”>

There is alarm in the United Kingdom for the worsening of the conditions of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, announced by Buckingham Palace. The sovereign, who showed herself in public standing but fragile two days ago in the Scottish residence of Balmoral for the handover to the head of the British government between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, premier number 15 of her 70 years of reign, she had already been forced to give up a virtual meeting yesterday. “Following a reassessment of her condition this morning, the Queen’s doctors have expressed concern and recommended that she remain under medical surveillance,” the palace note read. The court states that her Majesty remains “at rest in Balmoral” and that her closest family members, evidently starting from the heir to the throne Charles, have been informed.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, arrived at the Scottish residence of Balmoral with his wife Camilla to be close to Queen Elizabeth, whose conditions have worsened in the last few hours. The

reported the media, specifying that Prince William, eldest son of 73-year-old Charles and second in line of succession, also left London to reach Scotland.

Confirming the attention of the whole world on what is happening at Balmoral the royal family’s website went haywire after news of a deteriorating health for the queen broke out Elizabeth. An error message appeared on the monitors saying: “Gateway time-out”.

LIZ TRUSS – “The whole country is deeply concerned about the news from Buckingham Palace “about the plight of Elizabeth II, said Truss.” My thoughts and the thoughts of all the people of the United Kingdom are for Her Majesty the Queen and her family in this moment “, he added. Similar tones from the president of the House of Commons, Lyndsay Hoyle, who said in the classroom that he was” certain to cast the votes of the whole country “in expressing the hope that the sovereign could recover.

