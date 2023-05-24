alarm from China for the new variant. How dangerous is it?

A new variant of Covid it’s scaring China’s health authorities. The technical name is XBB and has already been known to experts for several months. Again comes from Omicron. The Chinese government expects 65 million new infections a week from next June. Zhong Nanshan, one of the world’s leading experts on respiratory diseases, has announced the arrival of two new vaccines against this variant.

New variant of Covid: symptoms seem no more severe than Omicron

In addition to this variant, there are others that have attracted the attention of scientists around the world. These are XBB.1.9.1 and XBB.1.9.2. According to the World Health Organization, the symptoms are not particularly serious. A study carried out in Singapore also confirms the predictions of the United Nations agency that deals with health.

Precisely to stem the new wave, WHO has asked for vaccines to be updated. Those still available still have good efficacy against severe symptoms of the disease, but new sera are needed to improve protection against the XBB variant.

What are the risks in Italy?