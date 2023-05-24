alarm from China for the new variant. How dangerous is it?

A new variant of Covid it’s scaring China’s health authorities. The technical name is XBB and has already been known to experts for several months. Again comes from Omicron. The Chinese government expects 65 million new infections a week from next June. Zhong Nanshan, one of the world’s leading experts on respiratory diseases, has announced the arrival of two new vaccines against this variant.
New variant of Covid: symptoms seem no more severe than Omicron
In addition to this variant, there are others that have attracted the attention of scientists around the world. These are XBB.1.9.1 and XBB.1.9.2. According to the World Health Organization, the symptoms are not particularly serious. A study carried out in Singapore also confirms the predictions of the United Nations agency that deals with health.
Precisely to stem the new wave, WHO has asked for vaccines to be updated. Those still available still have good efficacy against severe symptoms of the disease, but new sera are needed to improve protection against the XBB variant.
What are the risks in Italy?
At the moment the situation in our country is quite calm on the contagion front. It must be admitted that very few people now undergo a swab to check whether it is the flu, a para-flu syndrome or Covid. This is thanks to the fact that there is a very high number of vaccinated and recovered in Italy. However, we know that immunity, both natural and given by vaccines, decreases over time. This is why the invitation from the World Health Organization for vaccines updated to the new variants to be studied and marketed is particularly important. This is mainly for the categories of people who are most at risk of developing complications from Covid, such as the elderly, the obese, the hypertensive, those with diseases that affect the functioning of the immune system.
SOURCE: Higher Institute of Health