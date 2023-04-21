Home » Alarm from general practitioners: abuse of antibiotics
Health

Alarm from general practitioners: abuse of antibiotics

by admin
Alarm from general practitioners: abuse of antibiotics

“Too many citizens resort to antibiotics in vain, without first consulting with the family doctor”. The one coming from the Italian Federation of general practitioners is an important alarm. In a month of April that has never been so cold and meteorologically uncertain, we are facing an unexpected backlash from the winter that has now passed. Gastrointestinal and respiratory viruses are putting pressure on studios with an average of more than 100 daily services, including studio visits and requests for assistance via WhatsApp and email.

Fimmg Napoli relaunched the theme of rapid tests, which can help doctors arrive at an accurate diagnosis and quicker action against infectious diseases that cannot be identified by symptoms alone. “It has been demonstrated – explains the provincial secretary Luigi Sparano – that the use of rapid tests brings economic advantages, both for the national health systems and for the community. But it is health above all that we must look at, the abuse of antibiotics exposes us to a very high risk”.

A large proportion of antibiotics is instead used at a local level by people with symptoms of respiratory tract infections, making the therapy useless and harmful. Fimmg Napoli relaunched the theme of rapid tests, which can help doctors arrive at an accurate diagnosis and quicker action against infectious diseases that cannot be identified by symptoms alone. «It has been demonstrated – explains the provincial secretary Luigi Sparano – that the use of rapid tests brings economic advantages, both for the national health systems and for the community. But it is health above all that we must look at, the abuse of antibiotics exposes us to a very high risk”.

See also  Pharmacy alarm for drug shortage, here are the ones that are no longer available

“The use of antibiotics, most often linked to previous therapies, is not only not effective, because the infections are self-limiting viral or bacterial, but they are harmful – explains Corrado Calamaro, Fimmg doctor. The improper use of these drugs is leading to antibiotic resistance, which causes the death of around 100 people every day in Europe”. A message, that of the Fimmg family doctors, which must not be misunderstood: antibiotics are among the most important medicines in the world, and for this reason it is equally important to preserve their effectiveness.

You may also like

Do cranberries protect against bladder infections? – Health

vegetable throwing and police lightening charge

Studies: How well does coffee really protect against...

Irritable bowel: does mint-based therapy work?

Pain medicines used to “get high”: the alarm...

Pnrr, not everything is going badly but now...

Scientists have discovered the mechanism that causes gray...

The secret of the longevity menu has been...

“It can spread globally”

Iss, still little help for the mental health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy