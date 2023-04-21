Alarm from general practitioners: abuse of antibiotics

“Too many citizens resort to antibiotics in vain, without first consulting with the family doctor”. The one coming from the Italian Federation of general practitioners is an important alarm. In a month of April that has never been so cold and meteorologically uncertain, we are facing an unexpected backlash from the winter that has now passed. Gastrointestinal and respiratory viruses are putting pressure on studios with an average of more than 100 daily services, including studio visits and requests for assistance via WhatsApp and email.

Fimmg Napoli relaunched the theme of rapid tests, which can help doctors arrive at an accurate diagnosis and quicker action against infectious diseases that cannot be identified by symptoms alone. “It has been demonstrated – explains the provincial secretary Luigi Sparano – that the use of rapid tests brings economic advantages, both for the national health systems and for the community. But it is health above all that we must look at, the abuse of antibiotics exposes us to a very high risk”.

A large proportion of antibiotics is instead used at a local level by people with symptoms of respiratory tract infections, making the therapy useless and harmful. Fimmg Napoli relaunched the theme of rapid tests, which can help doctors arrive at an accurate diagnosis and quicker action against infectious diseases that cannot be identified by symptoms alone. «It has been demonstrated – explains the provincial secretary Luigi Sparano – that the use of rapid tests brings economic advantages, both for the national health systems and for the community. But it is health above all that we must look at, the abuse of antibiotics exposes us to a very high risk”.

“The use of antibiotics, most often linked to previous therapies, is not only not effective, because the infections are self-limiting viral or bacterial, but they are harmful – explains Corrado Calamaro, Fimmg doctor. The improper use of these drugs is leading to antibiotic resistance, which causes the death of around 100 people every day in Europe”. A message, that of the Fimmg family doctors, which must not be misunderstood: antibiotics are among the most important medicines in the world, and for this reason it is equally important to preserve their effectiveness.