Alarm in France. Oranges recalled nationwide because they contain an unauthorized pesticide. The official site of Drink reminder published on Tuesday a leaflet concerning Maltese oranges from Tunisia containing a pesticide not authorized by the European Union (chlorpyrifos). The fruit went on sale in Auchan, Cora, Intermarché, E. Leclerc, Match and Système U stores between 10 February and 20 February 2023.

The oranges were presented in 1.5 or 2 kg bags, but also in bulk. Several lots are affected by the recall and bear the following barcodes: 3254560413245 or 3605265023763. The citrus fruits have been marketed throughout France. The appeal launched is to “stop consuming them”. Furthermore, “it is advisable not to consume the indicated fruits anymore due to the presence of the chemical contaminant”. Consumers are advised to destroy the product or return it to the store by March 19 for a refund. On 17 February, Maltese oranges were also subject to a recall for “exceeding the maximum residue limits of plant protection products”.