Health

Alarm in Kenya, mysterious disease causes deaths and hospitalizations.

Alarm in Kenya, mysterious disease causes deaths and hospitalizations.

It could be a form of violent malaria, as patients reportedly complained of yellowish eyes, an enlarged spleen, severe headaches and flu-like symptoms

TiscaliNews

Due to one “unknown disease” than in northern Kenya it has affected the population of the Laisamis area, at least, in the last two weeks nine people have died and 80 are hospitalized in “serious” conditions in the County of Marsabit: writes the website of the Citizen tv broadcaster citing official sources.

Symptoms

According to local health authorities, most of the deaths would have occurred in grazing areas and from symptoms “it could be a form of violent malaria, as patients would have complained of yellowish eyes, an enlarged spleen, severe headaches and flu-like symptoms“.

The notice

The Marsabit Health Department confirmed that expert surveillance team of diseases and laboratory technicians are working to identify the cause of the outbreak.

The appeal

Moses Galoro, the Marsabit County health manager, launched a call for urgent action to prevent further casualties. Preliminary tests have indicated the possibility of a violent malaria outbreak, according to local media reports.

The hypothesis

I however, doctors state that visceral leishmaniasis, also known as kala-azar disease, it cannot be ruled out. Visceral leishmaniasis is characterized by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlarged spleen and liver, and anemia. Can be fatal if left untreated in over 95% of cases, saccording to the World Health Organization (WHO). The disease was first reported two weeks ago and has continued to wreak havoc in the region. Chief Galoro has requested urgent virological tests and screenings of residents to establish the exact cause of deaths and to avoid further casualties. The outbreak comes two months after the Kenya Medical Research Institute detected an invasive mosquito species in the Laisamis and Saku areas of Marsabit County.


