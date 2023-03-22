It is an alarm for cases of fungal infection in the United States. With the pandemic there has been a real boom in cases: a report published in the Annals of internal medicine shows that cases of Candida aurishighly contagious fungal infection, have almost doubled (+95%) between 2019 and 2021reflecting an increase in transmission.

Furthermore, according to the report, cases of infections resistant to “echinocandins” have tripled (a new class of antifungal drugs), which is of particular concern because echinocandins are first-line therapy for invasive Candida infections, including C auris. These findings, explain the experts of the American Centers for disease control and prevention (Cdc), underline the urgent need to improve detection and infection control practices to prevent the spread of C auris.

Since it was reported in the United States in 2016, the emerging fungus Candida auris has continued to cause disease and deaths across the country. CDC classifies Candida auris as ‘urgent threat’which is the highest level of concern, because the fungus is often multi-drug resistant, spreads easily in healthcare settings and can cause serious and invasive infections with high mortality rates.

Most of the transmission occurs in healthcare settingsespecially among residents of long-term care facilities or among people with implanted devices or mechanical ventilators.

According to the authors, the boom in infections may have been exacerbated by pandemic-related strains on health and public health systems, including staff and equipment shortages, increased patient burdens, as well as increased use of antimicrobials.

WHO has classified Candida auris in the category of “critical priority pathogenic fungi”.

The case in Tuscany

The first case of Candida auris of 2023 was isolated in Pisa. The patient is a man originally from the province of La Spezia, hospitalized in the infectious diseases department of the Cisanello hospital in Pisa. “The infection – said Marco Falcone, the director of the infectious diseases operating unit of the Pisan hospital – is under control and responds to the drugs, but the patient is in the hospital for other previous pathologies, but improves thanks to the therapy”.

Candida auris

“It is a leavening fungus, resistant to many antifungals, highly contagious and with a mortality between 20 and 70% with the highest values ​​obviously concerning elderly people (but also children) in previous conditions of fragility” he explains Maurizio Sanguinetti, director of the Microbiology complex operating unit at the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome, national reference center for Candida auris, and president of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (Escmid). Candida Auris is a relative of the better known and less lethal albicans species (the one that causes, among other things, cutaneous candidiasis).

The term “auris” derives from the Latin “ear”, a name attributed to having been isolated from the external auditory canal of the first patient.

Symptoms

“The symptoms of the infection are rather generic and include muscle pain, difficulty swallowing, fever, fatigue and heartburn but it can also be completely asymptomatic – specifies Sanguinetti-. Severe infection is a systemic infection. The presence of the pathogen can only be established through specific microbiological analyses”.

Transmission

Candida auris can infect by contact with infected surfaces or with other people who have already contracted the infection. Also, this leaven is capable of generating a biofilm capable of resisting the most common disinfectants and cleaning products used in hospital environments, including hydrogen peroxide and chlorhexidine, as well as obviously those typically for domestic use. This basically means that once the fungus has colonized a hospital area (or a private house) it becomes particularly complex to completely eradicate.

“At the moment no element can lead us to think that it is another pandemic, we must not be alarmed – specifies the microbiologist – but it is essential to keep our attention high”.

Screening and tracking

“There are two main methods for identifying pathogenic fungi – explains Sanginetti – a first method based on biochemical tests and a second on mass spectrometry. To intercept Candida auris is necessary a strong identification system, such as mass spectrometry and it is essential to implement all measures to contain the microorganism”. Not all centers have this system available, which carries the risk of incorrect identification. Also for this reason, the need was thought of to create a national reference center able to confirm identification and help centers with less experience in the field.