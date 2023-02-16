Alarm returned for a suspicious package found in front of the building in via Santa Maria in Via 37b, in the center of Rome near Palazzo Chigi, where the post-Cdm press conference was held with the ministers Tajani, Fitto, Giorgetti and the Undersecretary to the Presidency Mantuan. The small red package, found near a waste bin and reported by a policewoman, does not contain explosives, as confirmed by sources from the Rome police headquarters and after examination by the bomb squad who intervened on the spot.

The whole area, behind the Galleria Alberto Sordi and in via dei Sabini, was immediately cordoned off and several police officers and policemen intervened on the spot.

The government offices are located in the building, in particular those of the ministries without portfolio. In the same building there is the multipurpose room where the press conferences of the Prime Minister have been held for more than a year, due to work in the press room of Palazzo Chigi.