Home » alarm returned, it is an already known flu strain
Health

alarm returned, it is an already known flu strain

by admin
alarm returned, it is an already known flu strain

Alarm returned to Monaldi in Naples: the 50-year-old patient is not affected by avian flu, he tested positive for H1N1 flu

Posted on

Alarm cleared at Monaldi of Naples: the 50-year-old patient from the Scafati hospital is not affected by bird flu.

The patient is immunosuppressed

Hospitalized in serious condition due to a severe pneumoniathe man tested positive for the flu H1N1, a common flu strain already present and widespread. The Neapolitan hospital where the 50-year-old is hospitalized gave official communication. «From the preliminary blood chemistry tests, one emerged significant immunosuppression (deficiency of IgG and IgM antibodies) for which further investigations are underway »they specified from the hospital. And it seems that it was precisely his “particular condition of immunosuppression” that made the man’s clinical picture so delicate. There prognosis it is at the moment reserved.

The H1N1 virus, what is it?

Thus averted the case of flu, let’s see better what this is virus H1N1. It is a subtype of influenza A and there are many variants of it, all capable of triggering pandemic influenza forms both in animals and in humans: among others, the swine fever. The most frequent symptoms of this flu are sudden fever (usually above 38°C) e respiratory manifestations (sore throat, cold, cough), associated with at least one of the following symptoms: arthralgia, lethargy, myalgia and lack of appetite.

See also  Skin cancer, actinic keratosis and moles: how to tell if you are at risk

You may also like

The drug that prevents HIV will be free,...

Usa, Tucker Carlson (close to Trump) “leaves” Fox...

“Totti? The house at EUR is always open”

“Hard but fair”: Lauterbach should explain who can...

Clash with Moscow at the UN. Lavrov attacks...

This is the best no-bake strawberry cake!

Sugar rush: Scientists uncover role of glucose in...

German Bundestag – Comprehensive digital strategy in the...

«Impossible to postpone the derby with Salernitana»

More effective than jogging: You can easily burn...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy