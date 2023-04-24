alarm returned, it is an already known flu strain

Alarm cleared at Monaldi of Naples: the 50-year-old patient from the Scafati hospital is not affected by bird flu.

The patient is immunosuppressed

Hospitalized in serious condition due to a severe pneumoniathe man tested positive for the flu H1N1, a common flu strain already present and widespread. The Neapolitan hospital where the 50-year-old is hospitalized gave official communication. «From the preliminary blood chemistry tests, one emerged significant immunosuppression (deficiency of IgG and IgM antibodies) for which further investigations are underway »they specified from the hospital. And it seems that it was precisely his “particular condition of immunosuppression” that made the man’s clinical picture so delicate. There prognosis it is at the moment reserved.

The H1N1 virus, what is it?

Thus averted the case of flu, let’s see better what this is virus H1N1. It is a subtype of influenza A and there are many variants of it, all capable of triggering pandemic influenza forms both in animals and in humans: among others, the swine fever. The most frequent symptoms of this flu are sudden fever (usually above 38°C) e respiratory manifestations (sore throat, cold, cough), associated with at least one of the following symptoms: arthralgia, lethargy, myalgia and lack of appetite.