Alba Parietti, suspended the show on drag queens? Speak a juror

What happened to the show of Dawn Parietti about the world drag? The program, named “I’m not a lady“, was recorded last fall but, months later, it is still unknown when it will actually go on air. Initially, the programming was scheduled for last fall, so much so that it was sponsored in November during an episode of Tale and Which Show. Subsequently, there was talk of a debut in February around Valentine’s Day, and then postponed to April and finally halfway through maggio.

However, it looks like the show won’t see the light of day next month either. Where would this information come from? To speak was one of the protagonists of the variety, Vanessa Van Cartierwho played the role of giudice during the five episodes recorded months ago. The Dutch Belgian drag queen used her Instagram profile to vent about Italy’s lack of protection against the LGTBQ communityalso citing the program in which he took part and throwing a piccata dig. These are his harsh words:

Italy, one of the most beautiful countries in the world! Known for history, architecture, fashion, food, talent. A country with wonderful citizens A country where unfortunately many people suffer because of “people” who have no heart! People who don’t look forward and who would like history to repeat itself! Lessons must be learned but unfortunately there are those who enjoy doing damage from the youngest to the oldest! A country where politics should improve the future instead of making it worse! A policy that stops dreaming and sticks to everything it shouldn’t touch is a policy with a dark spirit! Life must be colored in color not in black! A policy that likes to keep people connected. A policy that wants to erase the existence of a colored community! A policy that fires 1gbtqiplus people because they are not part of “their normal!” A policy that in 2023 he doesn’t want to air a show about drag queens! I speak to my community to never lose hope. We will never abandon our colors! Light is life! You have to be patient. Everything will change. Be proud of who you are! We walk with our heads held high and we always smile because a smile is the strongest weapon that exists. We don’t fight with violence but we fight with the warmth and love we have to offer! Wwww! Vanessa Van Cartier.

Therefore, many have caught the reference to the branded show Raiwhen Vanessa specifically mentioned “a policy that does not want to broadcast a program about drag queens”. It must be said that, the captain at the helm of the show “I’m not a lady”, Dawn Pariettihas not yet released any comment regarding this affair and the continuous postponements of the program, for this reason there are none sure news on the news.

In any case, the show is not yet on schedule and the television season is coming to an end, so the airing of “I’m not a lady” would seem to be one more distant hope.

Who is Vanessa Van Cartier

Vanessa Van Cartier it’s a drag queen Belgian-Dutch, who became known to the general public after winning the second season of “Drag Race Holland“. This is the first contestant transgender to participate in the show, as well as the first to win first place. From there, she began her rise, becoming a major television personality and one of the most famous drag queens in Europe.

In 2022, his participation in the TV show about was announced Rai 2“I’m not a lady“. Vanessa was chosen as the show’s technical juror, tasked with evaluating the performances of celebrities as drag queens.