The world of football is in anxiety for Alberto Zaccheroni. The former technician, among others of Milan (with whom he won a Scudetto in 1999), Inter and Juventushas been hospitalized since this evening in the ward of resuscitation of the Maurice hospital Cesena buffaloes.

In the late afternoon of Friday 10 February Zaccheroni is fell in his home of via Leonardo Da Vinci a Cesenaticoon the Romagna coast, he violently hit his head on the ground and was immediately transported by ambulance at Cesena hospital.

Arriving at his home, the 118 health workers found him lying on the ground unconscious near an internal stairway. At the time of the fall, his wife Franca and Lara, the companion of their son Luca, were also at home. Land first aid was provided for the serious head trauma resulting from the fall. However, it is not clear whether it was the trauma itself that made the situation critical or whether the blow to the head is the result of a previous illness.

As it turns out, the CT scans painted a serious picture of the situation and for this Zaccheroni, who he is still vigilantwas admitted to intensive care: however, the prognosis is guarded.