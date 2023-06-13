Albinism: causes, diagnosis and treatments

Albinism is a genetic disease characterized by the lack or reduction of pigmentation in the iris of the eyes. Sometimes even of skin, hair and hair. As a result, nearly all people with albinism are visually impaired and prone to developing skin cancer. It is classified as a rare disease, is not contagious and is inherited genetically. In almost all types of albinism, both parents must carry the gene to pass it on, even if they are not themselves affected by albinism. The condition is found in both genders regardless of ethnicity and in all countries of the world.

Albinism in Italy and in the world

To reveal the numbers of albinism the United Nations takes care of it. It is estimated that one in 17,000 to 20,000 people in North America and Europe live with some form of albinism. The most affected area of ​​the world is sub-Saharan Africa. In Tanzania, there is a prevalence of 1 in 1400, rising to 1 in 1000 for some people in Zimbabwe and for other specific ethnic groups in southern Africa.

In Italy there are more than 3,000 patients, but this number is only a rough estimate. Many, in fact, do not declare themselves out of shame, while others have symptoms so mild that they don’t even know they are.

Discrimination of albino people

People with albinism face multiple forms of discrimination around the world because of their skin color. Albinism is still deeply misunderstood, both socially and medically. The physical appearance of people with albinism is often the subject of erroneous beliefs and myths, especially influenced by superstition, which favor their marginalization and social exclusion. This leads to various forms of stigma and discrimination.

Below is the focus by Maria Christina Patrosso, medical geneticist for years at the forefront of the study of albinism in the Medical Genetics unit of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan.

Albinism, how it manifests itself

Albinism can manifest itself in very different ways, depending on the particular genetic mix that each patient carries within his cells. Some albinos have a slightly “Nordic” physical appearance, while the most striking cases have the classic milk-colored skin and platinum hair. Obviously this increases the risk of sunburn, keratosis and premature aging of the skin in case of sun exposure, yet it is not the biggest problem. What not everyone knows is that albinism causes serious vision problems. The transparency of the iris, in fact, determines a reduced visual acuity and a strong one light intolerance (photophobia).

Alarm bells

Just the eyes are the first indicator capable of revealing albinism already in newborns: exposed to light, they tend to move their eyes involuntarily to avoid it, giving life to an automatic reflex called nystagmus. This is the first alarm bell for parents who, it should be remembered, are generally very normal people who have never had albino relatives: in fact it is almost impossible for multiple cases to occur in successive generations of the same familyunless there have been many consanguineous unions.

Diagnosis

When you suspect albinism, it is important to go to a pediatric eye center such as the one at theNiguarda hospitalwhich is the national reference center for albinism: here the child is admitted to the day hospital to undergo an in-depth eye examination and a dermatological check, then genetic counseling is offered and the possibility of an examination and audiological tests to check for any hearing deficits, which according to some recent studies could arise early in albino people subjected to audiological stress. Research is still trying to pinpoint any genetic causes of the disease that remain undiscovered. We know today seven genes responsible for oculocutaneous albinismfound altered in 75-80% of patients, but thanks to new massive DNA sequencing techniques it is assumed that within a very few years we could arrive at making the molecular diagnosis in 100% of cases.

Therapy

Till today there are no curative therapies yet. But arriving promptly at a diagnosis allows you to intervene with the right tools to help the patient lead a life as normal as possible. There are orthotic therapies which allow you to correct eye nystagmus and special lenses that can compensate for the visual defect by helping you focus. Even though albinos still can’t have a driver’s license. Nothing can return the normal pigmentation of skin and hair yet. However, this does not prevent you from living in the open air, even on the beach, as long as you take the necessary precautions. As the use of protective clothing e full coverage sunscreen.

Assistance in Italy

The point of reference for albinos in our country is the association for social promotion Albin. It was born in 2008 from the will of people with albinism and from parents of people with albinism. On their site you can find all the scientific studies on the subject translated into Italian. There is also an area dedicated to advice and how to navigate the intricate world of bureaucracy in Italy.

