Berlin – “We welcome the fact that the federal government finally wants to combat delivery bottlenecks as good will. Unfortunately, the measures currently being considered will not improve the supply of medicines,” comments Dr. Hubertus Cranz, General Manager of the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH), the draft law to combat supply bottlenecks in off-patent medicines and to improve the supply of children’s medicines (ALBVVG), which the federal cabinet passed today.

“The proposed regulations ignore the fundamental problems. Rather, it is a question of half-hearted, complicated measures at best on partial aspects. The measures will therefore not lead to the necessary diversification in the supply chains of all medicines and thus not to a comprehensive reduction in dependencies. In addition, there are additional burdens for drug manufacturers due to increased storage requirements. It is particularly disappointing that the urgently needed compensation for inflation for price-regulated medicines is insufficient,” adds Cranz.

The Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) has the largest number of members in the drug industry in Germany. It represents the interests of around 400 member companies that employ around 80,000 people in Germany. The companies organized in the BAH make a significant contribution to securing the supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany. They provide almost 80 percent of the over-the-counter medicines sold in pharmacies and almost two thirds of the prescription medicines, as well as a large part of the material medical products for patients. Under www.bah-bonn.de there is more information about the BAH.

