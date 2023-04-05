Berlin – “We welcome the fact that the federal government finally wants to combat delivery bottlenecks as good will. Unfortunately, the measures currently being considered will not improve the supply of medicines,” comments Dr. Hubertus Cranz, General Manager of the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH), the draft law to combat supply bottlenecks in off-patent medicines and to improve the supply of children’s medicines (ALBVVG), which the federal cabinet passed today.

“The proposed regulations ignore the fundamental problems. Rather, it is a question of half-hearted, complicated measures at best on partial aspects. The measures will therefore not lead to the necessary diversification in the supply chains of all medicines and thus not to a comprehensive reduction in dependencies. In addition, there are additional burdens for drug manufacturers due to increased storage requirements. It is particularly disappointing that the urgently needed compensation for inflation for price-regulated medicines is insufficient,” adds Cranz.

