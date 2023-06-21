ALBVVG in the Bundestag / High costs – no effect: Amendments to the Medicines Act exacerbate the problem

Berlin – On June 23, 2023, the Bundestag will advise in the 2nd/3rd Reading on the Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG), for which amendments were received at short notice. In addition, Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds e. V. (vdek):

“It is important that the federal government addresses the issue of drug supply bottlenecks with the ALBVVG. We, the substitute funds, support the planned measures for increased transparency in the supply chain as well as the obligation to store more medicinal products of particular relevance. However, it cannot be the intention of the legislature that an amendment and thus without a broad political discussion will lead to restrictions on the retaxation and as a result to a weakening of discount agreements in addition to the already planned restrictions on fixed amounts.

Spending risks in the billions

These measures increase the cost-increasing effect of the law to a considerable extent without improving care. Contracts for the supply of medicines, so-called discount contracts, ensure better planning for pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies thanks to the price and quantity components they contain, and thus make a demonstrable contribution to the security of medicine supply. With the planned law, the supply contracts will lose their effectiveness and the insured and employers will be burdened with expenditure risks in the billions. The return from discount agreements amounts to five billion euros for statutory health insurance and is therefore relevant to the contribution rate.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK)

– BARMER

– DAK Health

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

