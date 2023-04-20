ALBVVG is pursuing the right goals – but is currently not achieving them

Berlin –

The members of the Bundestag Dr. Paula Piechotta and Dr. Georg Kippels discussed with representatives of the drug manufacturers

The consensus was: Improvements are needed and an early warning system that includes all the necessary instruments and averts future bottlenecks

Here there is a discussion to look up

With the Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG), the federal government has presented a law that is intended to combat the causes of bottlenecks in important medicines.

But what good is this set of rules? Will it prevent bottlenecks? And where does it still need to be sharpened? That was the topic of the panel discussion at this year’s Pro Generika Spring Festival on April 19, 2023 in Berlin.

“We need diversified supply chains”

For Dr. Paul Piechott, MP for Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, one thing was clear: in order to prevent future bottlenecks, the law must primarily pursue the idea of ​​de-risking: “We have to reduce strategic dependencies. For that we need more diversified supply chains.”

Andreas Burkhardt, Chairman of Pro Generika, stressed the associated need for incentives for companies: “For real diversification above all, it needs many manufacturers. However, they withdrew more and more from production because it was no longer economically viable.”

“Normal market laws do not apply to generics”

Dr. Georg Kippels, MdB for CDU/CSU, blamed, among other things, the exploding costs for the withdrawal of individual companies from the market. “The generics market is completely over-regulated. The manufacturers cannot adjust their prices to the increased costs. You only have the choice: Either I take an uneconomical product off the market or I produce it at a loss. However, this is only temporary and only if the loss can be compensated for by other products. However, this mixed calculation is currently becoming more and more difficult.”

The illustrated Lothar Guske, Managing director of Aristo Pharma, with the example of tamoxifen – a breast cancer drug that has become scarce in the past year: “The Manufacturing costs had doubled but we could not raise the price. That’s why we had to pull out of production.”

Josip Mestrovic, The managing director of Zentiva Pharma made it clear that the companies are currently stuck with the exploding costs: “We can still handle it and we don’t want any subsidies either. But we urgently need different framework conditions – and that is the responsibility of politics!”

“The ALBVVG is well intentioned, but not well done”

Ingrid Blumenthal, Managing Director of ALIUD PHARMA, praised that the ALBVVG is at least partially taking the right steps: “Politicians have recognized that we have to be able to achieve higher prices in order to remain on the market,” she said. “But raising prices alone is not enough. Because if the discount agreements remain in place, we will have to Pay the difference directly back to the health insurance companies – and have as much as before.”

“It needs an early warning system that intervenes surgically and takes countermeasures”

In order to prevent further bottlenecks, Burkhardt, chairman of Pro Generika, is now primarily concerned with an intelligent design of the early warning system provided for in the law. In future, we must recognize this process in good time and, above all, take consistent countermeasures.”

The Pro Generic Proposal for an Early Warning System This is how it works: Whenever there are five or fewer manufacturers for a drug who have a significant supply share (at least 5 percent), the reasons must be evaluated by the BfArM / Advisory Board and – if there are economic reasons for the market exits – all price reduction mechanisms must be adjusted . There will then be no discount agreements for these medicines for five years, and the new price can be up to 50 percent higher than the old one. This gives companies a market environment in which they can make reliable investment decisions.

“There will be some changes to the draft law”

For Piechotta it is clear: “The law will not leave the Bundestag as it entered it. But it doesn’t have to be the big hit right away.” You can also feel your way forward and see which measures have led to success – and which have not.

Pro Generika is the association of generic and biosimilar companies in Germany. We represent the interests of its members who develop, manufacture and market generics and biosimilars. The use of generics and biosimilars saves important financial resources in the healthcare system – while maintaining the high quality of drug supply. Generics and biosimilars thus ensure that patients have sustainable access to modern medicines.