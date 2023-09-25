Alcobendas City Council Launches Program to Enhance Emotional Well-being of Older Adults

Alcobendas City Council Launches Meetings to Promote Emotional Well-being of Older People

Alcobendas, Sep 25 – The Alcobendas City Council is taking steps to address the emotional and psychological well-being of older people in the community. The council aims to prevent common problems faced by the elderly, such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

To achieve this, the council has developed a program that focuses on teaching family and friends how to support and accompany older people throughout the aging process, from a psychological and emotional standpoint. The program aims to provide resources and strategies for improving the overall well-being of the elderly population.

The cycle of meetings will take place on Thursdays, specifically on October 5th and 26th, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The meetings will be held at the municipal center for seniors located on Orense Street.

The City Council encourages interested individuals to attend as the meetings will be free of charge. Starting from this Monday, interested people can register for the sessions either at the senior center itself or by email.

The meetings are part of a larger “comprehensive intervention” program established by the Alcobendas City Council. This program aims to encourage and promote the personal autonomy of older people in the community.

This initiative by the Alcobendas City Council highlights the importance of addressing the emotional and psychological well-being of older people and provides valuable support and resources for improving their quality of life.

Source: EFE

