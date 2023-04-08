The New York Times has “rejected” the studies that speak of the health benefits of moderate drinking, the hospital of Negrar (Verona) and the university are launching a research doctorate on the subject

The 55th Vinitaly ratify the new clash on the ground of the vino which will concern the salute. On April 5, while the Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida he recalled from Verona «the government’s commitment to guarantee the wine from stigma of product harmful to health», the New York Times published aanalysis Jamajournal of the American Medical Association, according to which at least 107 studies between 1980 and 2021 which talks about health benefits for those who drink moderately they should be crumpled. All for one problem Of methodi.e. having «ignored the myriads of others healthy habits present in moderate drinkers while among abstainers used as a comparison were often former drinkers who quit after developing problems. Among the authors of the analysis a Canadian doctor, Tim Stockwell. Just Canada, which together with the USA is the first export market of the Veronese wineis insisting on those health messages of which Ireland is the European “vanguard”, supported by the immunologist Antonella Viola of the University of Padua which opened the debate in Italy.

A doctorate to demonstrate the beneficial effects At the same time as the New York Times article was published, Vinitaly recorded the conference «Health Warnings, the danger is on the label» with the words of Doctor Fabio Lugobonihead of Addiction Medicine of the integrated university hospital of Verona, to remark how «il Mediterranean model of consumption of alcoholic beverages, more related to vino and less to distillates and therefore with a more social and more alimentary use, it certainly is less associated with cardiovascular problems». In this regard, again on April 5, the researchers of the Sacred Heart Hospital of Negrar have announced the start of a Ph.Dborn from the collaboration with the University of Verona, which aims to demonstrate the beneficial cardiovascular effects of light-moderate consumption of wine: «The benefits of light-moderate consumption (12 grams of alcohol per day for women and 25 grams for mencorresponding to one or two 125 ml glasses) have been amply demonstrated, in particular the intake of red wine has been related to a lower risk of coronary heart disease. See also An increased sense of thirst and abdominal pain could be due to an excess of this essential vitamin

