Alcohol, cigar and dirty shirt: the photo that embarrasses the new British Minister of Health
Health

by admin
LONDON Of Thérèse Coffeynew minister of health, very loyal to the new premier Liz Truss and for this reason also his deputy, in these hours a rather embarrassing photo circulates online, albeit taken years ago. In the image, we see Coffey during an unspecified party, with a big cigar in his mouth, his shirt soiled with some spilled drink and a glass of prosecco, or perhaps champagne, in his hand.

