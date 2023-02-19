Home Health Alcohol consumption is linked to the acceleration of Alzheimer’s disease
Health

Alcohol consumption is linked to the acceleration of Alzheimer’s disease

A new study shows that even modest amounts of alcohol accelerate brain atrophy and increase the accumulation of toxic proteins in Alzheimer’s disease

Although scientific research has long argued that alcohol use disorder is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, the impact of this disorder on the disease is an ongoing area of ​​research. In a new preclinical study, scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have shown that too modest amounts of alcohol they can accelerate cerebral atrophy, i.e. the loss of brain cells, and increase the number of amyloid plaques, an increase which is represented by the accumulation of toxic proteins in Alzheimer’s disease. The study is published in the February issue of Neurobiology of Disease.

“These findings suggest that alcohol may accelerate the pathological cascade of Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages,” said Shannon Macauley, of Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The researchers conducted their experiments on mice from the laboratory using a chronic alcohol consumption approach on them for 10 weeks, allowing them to drink water as well. This has led to a more moderate and voluntary consumption, to try as much as possible to mimic the behaviors of moderate alcohol consumption in humans. They then looked at how this altered healthy brain function and behaviour. Researchers have found that alcohol increases brain atrophy and causes an increase in the number of amyloid plaques, including more smaller plaques, potentially setting the stage for increased plaque proliferation in old age. Interestingly, acute alcohol withdrawal increased levels of beta amyloid, a key component of the amyloid plaques that build up in the disease. Further analyzes showed that chronic alcohol exposure poorly regulates cerebral and peripheral metabolism, another way of accelerating Alzheimer’s pathology. In the current study, researchers found that even moderate alcohol consumption causes increases in blood sugar and markers of insulin resistance, which increases the risk not only of Alzheimer’s disease but also of other conditions such as type 2 diabetes. 2 and cardiovascular disease. “These preclinical findings suggest that even moderate alcohol consumption can lead to brain injury,” Macauley said. “Alcohol consumption may be a modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

