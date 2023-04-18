Alcohol Free with Hypnosis | dr phil. Elmar Basse

Hypnosis for Alcohol | Practice for hypnosis Hamburg Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Addiction and abuse can often be treated well with hypnosis, says the hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg. Even though many people initially think of such widespread topics as hypnosis Quitting smoking with hypnosis or think about losing weight with hypnosis, the fact is that, according to Elmar Basse, much more can be achieved with hypnosis. It is well known that alcohol is a very common and very harmful drug.

The abuse of Alcohol to end is according to that Hypnosetherapeuten Elmar Basse always important. It is very questionable to postpone this issue. Of course, affected people often tend to suppress the topic. Alcohol has often crept into their lives, drinking habits have developed that are often very difficult to break with the conscious mind. The more your own life is interwoven with alcohol, the greater the health risk on the one hand, explains the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, but the more difficult it can be for people to make the decision to get rid of alcohol at all .

As the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg knows, the question then naturally arises for many affected people as to whether it might not be enough simply to drink a little less. If consumption could be reduced, it would no longer be so harmful. On the one hand, that is of course correct, even if, according to Elmar Basse, one should keep in mind that reduced consumption is still harmful to health, just not quite as much – but according to Elmar Basse, one must also consider the current state of health . Depending on how severe the current damage to health already is, even reducing alcohol in the worst case may still not be sufficient, so that alcohol may have to be avoided altogether, says the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse.

Above all, however, according to Elmar Basse, clinical studies show that it is usually more promising for the people affected to deal with the whole thing Drink alcohol quitting than just wanting to reduce it. Because the problem with reducing, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse explains, is that the affected person ultimately always remains connected to their topic: they have to be careful not to drink too much and are therefore permanently in a kind of inner monitoring mechanism. He always has to be careful not to drink too much when he’s weak. Such permanent monitoring is very exhausting for many affected people in the long run.

According to Elmar Basse, it is much more promising to stop drinking altogether, at least for a certain period of time. That doesn’t necessarily have to rule out the possibility of controlled consumption later on, but Elmar Basse recommends that a clear cut should be made as a first step.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more.

