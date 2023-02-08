«It is unacceptable to hear a doctor claim that alcohol doesn’t hurt: supporting it is like being a no vax doctor. Unfortunately we have no vax white coats and white coats that say that alcohol can be drunk safely ». Professor Antonella Viola takes up the foil against alcohol, biologist and professor at the University of Paduaand once again he does it from the microphones of «The new world“, Program of Rai Radio 1 of which he is a guest every Wednesday. After the «those who drink have a smaller brain» sentenced last month, on February 8 Viola remarked: «It will be the last time I talk about it because it seems like a personal battle of mine and instead it is not. It is true that two glasses of wine a day are badbut not because I say it but because they declare it l’Oms, the National Association for Cancer Research and many other scientific societies that also deal with nutrition. Including the Italian Society of Alcohol, which studies the effects of alcohol on health. This is the position of the scientific community: alcoholic beverages of all kinds are included in the group 1 of carcinogens tracked by WHO, for which the causal relationship with cancer is certain and provenin particular for tumors of the larynx, pharynx, oral cavity, liver, intestine and especially the breast in women”.

The risk The researcher reiterated that there is no safe dose. “The risk is dose-dependent, the more you drink the more it increases, but it is also present at very low levels of consumption – he warned Il mondo nuovo – alcohol consumption is the second cause of death from cancer. With less than 12 grams per day of ethanol, which is contained in any unit of alcohol, from a glass of wine to spirits, the risk of breast cancer increases by 7% and rises if the woman is a smoker, overweight, if he has a certain genetic structure and if he drinks three or four glasses a day. It is a fact acquired for many years by the scientific community, it is not debatable. According to WHO, half of alcohol-related cancer cases are due to what is defined as moderate consumption added Viola. Furthermore, ethanol is neurotoxic, it alters the structure and functioning of the brain and inflames the intestines». See also "Bad" cholesterol, ok to new drug. It takes 2 times a year and passes the mutual - THE DAY

The protests As for the protests raised by many doctors and wine producers at her first outing on the matter, the biologist referred to the behavior of the government of another country affected by the same business, France. “While in Italy there are many doctors who show great ignorance on the subject or they say drinking isn’t bad for other reasons I don’t want to investigate, trying to get the population to continue consuming alcohol, Francewhich has our same economic interests and a great wine culture, has released a video with a precise message: the only way to stay healthy is to give up alcohol». So what is Professor Viola’s advice? «We must give up drinking or drink consciouslylimiting the consumption of alcohol to special occasions and not using it on a daily basis. You don’t have to hide the truthbut saying things as they are and leaving people free to choose, the truth can also be uncomfortable».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

