Alcohol, more than a million young people at risk. Alarm also for the elderly (24/04/2023)

Alcohol and youth

One million and 370 thousand consumers at risk between 11 and 25 years old they exceed on a daily basis, of which 620.000 i minori. There are 786,000 binge drinkers between the ages of 11 and 25, of which 83,000 are minors who drink to get drunk. THE higher consumption is found among males, first for the beer (42.3%), then for alcoholic aperitifs (37.3%) and for wine (31.6%) a significant increase, while fAmong the females, aperitif consumers prevail (33.43%), followed by beer (28.0%) and wine (24.2%) consumers. (data: Iss)

Between 11 and 25 years old, age in which the brain has yet to mature the prefrontal cortex and rational cognitive ability that is actively threatened and interfered by alcohol use with irreversible damage to its functions, 18.6% of males and 12.8% of females they are consumers at risk, with decreasing frequencies but far from the expected value of zero for minors. Among minors, 16.5% of males and 14.2% of females are consumers at risk. Binge drinking affected 11.4% of males and 6.4% of females.

Between 18-20 years old, 72.3% of males and 62.2% of females consume alcoholic beverages, 300,000 in risky ways, 279,000 get drunk.

Alcoholism family disease

Here we report the experience of Giulio, the brother of a boy who had difficulty with alcohol in the past. “I realized that my life too was empty, subject to my brother’s drinking and control of all situations. I realized that I too was insecure, sad and angry at the world. In Al-Anon, the association that supports friends and brothers, there is a brochure with the image of a family broken by alcohol with the inscription: “alcoholism disease of the family”.

