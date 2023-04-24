Alcohol, more than a million young people at risk. Alarm also for the elderly (24/04/2023)

In 2021, three and a half million people drank to get drunk and 750 thousand were harmful consumers, i.e. those who consumed alcohol causing damage to their health, physically or mentally. The photograph is taken, as every year, by the National Alcohol Observatory (Ona) of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. «Exposure to risk on the part of women, both very young and elderly, is growing», affirms Emanuele Scafato, Director of Ona-Iss.
In 2021, there were 35,000 accesses to Emergency room for alcohol-related problems. 10% of the time it was requested by minors. 7.5% from males, more than double from minors (17.3%).
Alcohol and youth
One million and 370 thousand consumers at risk between 11 and 25 years old they exceed on a daily basis, of which 620.000 i minori. There are 786,000 binge drinkers between the ages of 11 and 25, of which 83,000 are minors who drink to get drunk. THE higher consumption is found among males, first for the beer (42.3%), then for alcoholic aperitifs (37.3%) and for wine (31.6%) a significant increase, while fAmong the females, aperitif consumers prevail (33.43%), followed by beer (28.0%) and wine (24.2%) consumers. (data: Iss)
Between 11 and 25 years old, age in which the brain has yet to mature the prefrontal cortex and rational cognitive ability that is actively threatened and interfered by alcohol use with irreversible damage to its functions, 18.6% of males and 12.8% of females they are consumers at risk, with decreasing frequencies but far from the expected value of zero for minors. Among minors, 16.5% of males and 14.2% of females are consumers at risk. Binge drinking affected 11.4% of males and 6.4% of females.
Between 18-20 years old, 72.3% of males and 62.2% of females consume alcoholic beverages, 300,000 in risky ways, 279,000 get drunk.
Alcoholism family disease
Here we report the experience of Giulio, the brother of a boy who had difficulty with alcohol in the past. “I realized that my life too was empty, subject to my brother’s drinking and control of all situations. I realized that I too was insecure, sad and angry at the world. In Al-Anon, the association that supports friends and brothers, there is a brochure with the image of a family broken by alcohol with the inscription: “alcoholism disease of the family”.
Concern for elderly consumers
In 2021, there are around two million and 600 thousand consumers at risk over the age of 65 (31.7% males, 8.4% for women). After the decrease in the pandemic, the number of elderly consumers is increasing. among the over 85s, the consumers at risk are 6.8%, 6.3% exceed daily, 5.9% drink between meals, 0.8% get drunk. Among the over 85s, consumers at risk are 6.8%, 6.3% exceeds daily, 5.9% drinks between meals, 0.8% gets drunk. The most consumed drink in this age group remains the vinofor both men and women (M: 75.7%; F: 43.8%) followed by beer (M: 52.5%; F: 22.9%); the third drink consumed by the elderly is for both genders theamaro followed by spirits and alcoholic aperitifs in the case of males and alcoholic aperitifs and spirits in the case of their female peers; for all the beverages considered the values have remained almost constant in the last two years. (source: ISS)
The elderly are one of the most sensitive targets of the population to exposure to alcohol, together with women and young people with whom they share a poor ability to metabolise alcohol which progressively decreases with age in parallel with the onset of conditions incompatible with the use of alcoholic beverages overwhelmingly represented by wine