Donini: “It is essential to strengthen support, treatment and recovery strategies”

The professionals of the regional alcohol network discuss the evolution of pathological alcohol consumption. Alcohol center users are growing again in Emilia-Romagna after two years of decline due to anti-Covid restrictions

April 4, 2023 – Maintain high attention in the fight against pathological alcohol consumption. This is the goal of theAlcoholic Aprilthe month dedicated to the treatment, prevention and rehabilitation of alcohol addiction and alcohol-related diseases.

A month seeing the Emilia Romagna region as every year, engaged on the front line with a series of initiatives throughout the territory, in collaboration with the Healthcare companies and the professionals of Pathological addiction services (SerDP), to continue to raise awareness, involve and inform citizens on the fight against alcohol and the services made available by regional alcohol network.

The seminar “Alcology frontiers: between ancient resources and new ties“, Today in the Region of Bologna.

The opportunity to also take stock of what is being done in Emilia Romagna in terms of prevention, care and treatment, and on client data. In the 2022after two years of significant decline due to the anti-Covid restrictions, the number of users assisted by the 41 Alcoholic centers of the Health Trustspassed in one year from 8.916 to 9.741, with an increase of almost 9%. The men continue to be the majority: 75% against 25% of women. If the gender ratio remains constant over the years, the same thing cannot be said for that between Italian and foreign patients: patients with non-Italian citizenship are constantly growing, settling on 18.7% of the total patients in 2022.

The increase in new users accessing Addiction Services for alcohol use disorders is significant. The new accesses in 2022 they were 22% more than in 2021, while the number of people already known by the services increased by 2.5%. More than half of the clients who access alcohol centers have between 40 and 59 years old. Young people between the ages of 20 and 24 represent 4% of those assisted, while minors total 35.

“Alcohol abuse is one of the main causes of pathologies, episodes of violence and road accidents – says the Councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini-. For this reason, it is a priority to strengthen prevention activities, especially with regard to the new generations, and support, treatment and rehabilitation strategies for people who have already developed an addiction. It is a good thing that our alcoholic network, after the drop in accesses due to the pandemic, has managed to intercept a higher number of people, returning to being a point of reference for those who want to put a history of addiction behind them or avoid chronicizing behaviors at risk”.

During the conference, the evolution of consumption was analysed, characterized by an increasingly precocious initiation to alcohol by the very young and by the increase in the phenomenon of binge drinkingi.e. the intake of large quantities of alcohol in a short time. Above all, the numbers concerning the very young are worrying: the ESPAD®Italia Study, conducted annually by the Institute of Clinical Physiology of the CNR (IFC-CNR) starting from 1999 on the whole national territory, identifies risky behaviors in about one million pre-adolescents throughout Italy.

Themes were also at the center of the meeting of the increase in consumption among womenespecially between the very young, and the impact of new technologies on risky behaviour. And the fundamental role played from associations in the paths of prevention, treatment and assistance to the families of alcoholics.

In-depth information sheet on regional alcohol centers (81.74 KB)

Clients from 2010 to 2022 ( 162.64 KB)