Aleksey Navalny, the Russian opponent sentenced to 19 years

04 August 2023 23:35

The sentence of a Moscow court, which found him guilty of “extremism”. The Russian dissident will be locked up in a maximum security prison. Use: “Unfair conclusion of an unfair trial”



Alexey Navalny was sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment. The Russian opponent underwent a trial for “extremism”, considered to have a clear political origin. The public prosecution had asked for 20 years in prison for one of Vladimir Putin’s main political opponents. Navalny had been arrested in January 2021, as soon as he set foot back in Moscow from Berlin, where he had been treated for a poisoning for which the Russian secret services are suspected. The European Union: “Unacceptable verdict, let him be released”.

To Russians after sentencing: “Keep resisting” Navalny called on the Russians to continue to “resist”. “They want to scare you, not me, and rob you of the will to resist,” she wrote on Facebook. “They are forcing you to hand over your Russia without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power. Putin must not achieve his goal. Do not lose the will to resist,” he concluded.

EU: “False trial, let him be released” The comment of the EU authorities on the sentence was immediate, with the president of the European Council Charles Michel who immediately tweeted: “The latest verdict of the umpteenth show trial against Aleksey Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary sentence is the answer to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin regime. I reiterate the EU’s call for his immediate and unconditional release”.

Use: “Unfair Conclusion to Unfair Trial” Even the United States condemns the decision of the Russian Justice. “It’s an unfair conclusion to an unfair trial,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Berlin: “Moscow’s blatant injustice” A clear stance against the sentence also comes from Berlin, where Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock writes on X (formerly Twitter): “That the arbitrary Russian judicial system locks up Navalny for another 19 years is a blatant injustice. Putin is not afraid nothing more than opposing war and corruption in favor of democracy, even if it is done from a prison cell”. The Kremlin, adds Baerbock, in this way will not “silence critical voices”.

Sentence to be served in a maximum security prison The sentence came from a Moscow court against the Russian dissident, who will have to remain locked up in a maximum security prison, with an even more restrictive regime than the current one, which already sees him classified as a dangerous criminal. For Navalny this is the third prison sentence, the longest so far. The trial took place in the Penal Colony of Vadimir Region, where the 47-year-old is already serving more than 11 years in prison for fraud and other alleged crimes, which he believes are bogus sentences.

Guilty of “extremism” Navalny was therefore found guilty of creating an extremist community, public calls for extremist activities and involving minors in dangerous activities. The prosecutor had initially asked for 20 years for him. Navalny’s political movement was previously outlawed and declared “extremist” by the Russian authorities, obviously close to Putin.

