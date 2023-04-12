Another food alarm has been triggered, this time the carcinogenic nitroxamines are in the spotlight. That’s where they are

Take a new one alert on foods in common use for an amount of carcinogenic nitrosamines, which are not good for human beings. Specifically as it also reports wineandfoodtour.itthe alarm started fromEFSA which highlights how aSome elements are rich in nitrosamines. These elements are potentially carcinogenic or otherwise capable of increase one can onset of tumors of the stomach, liver and esophagus.

EFSA Chair of Scientific Experts – dot. cabinet – confirmed how some results emerged from a specific research many people are in direct contact with these substances. The foods they are commonly consumed and health concerns are increasingly high.

Food alert, what are nitrosamines

