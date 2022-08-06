New episodes of liver damage have circulated a new communication from the Ministry of Health and concerns an alert for turmeric supplements.

From the official website of the Ministry of Health A new circular has appeared concerning food supplements, more precisely, the protagonist is that of turmeric. The communication came from the Directorate General for hygiene and food safety, as it seems that the main supplement has side effects on the health of the organism.

The curcuma is a common spice that comes from the root of Curcuma longa. It contains a chemical called curcumin, which has the power to reduce swelling. Turmeric has a warm, bitter taste and is often used to flavor or color curry powders, mustards, butters and cheeses. Because curcumin and the other chemicals in turmeric can reduce swelling, it is often used to treat conditions that involve pain and inflammation. However, it seems that precautions must be taken this time.

Turmeric supplement alert: risk of liver damage

The circular states that, after due analysis, turmeric supplements compromise the liver health. A first circular concerning the indications on the extracts of Curcuma longa had already been released in 2028. However, an important update following the decree of 28 July 2022 had to be done. The aforementioned decree provides for the introduction of the wording on supplements: “Important notice. In case of alterations in the liver function, biliary or gallstones of the biliary tract, the use of the product is not recommended. Do not use during pregnancy and lactation. Do not use for prolonged periods without consulting your doctor. If you are taking any medications, you should seek medical advice“.

The text also exalts the operators of the food industry to conform the label of food supplements that contain extracts prepared with Curcuma longa by and no later than 31 December 2022. Given the possible side effects to damage the liver, the circular urges to do so as soon as possible.