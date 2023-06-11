Alert from the Ministry of Health, pasta sauce recalled: confirmed contamination, do not consume it

The Ministry of Health has published a food recall concerning a pasta sauce: be careful not to consume it!

Maximum alert as always, when it comes to food recalls. Our Ministry of Healthafter the necessary checks, recently announced a new recall.

When we hear about food recalls, many of us get alarmed about our health, specifically dealing with something we have potentially eaten.

Food recall, what it is

The food recall is the action that in this case the Ministry of Health of our country undertakes to withdraw a product from the market. The aim is clearly to prevent a risk to the public.

As the Ministry explains, the managers of the food safety are FBOs (food business operators), identified by Regulation (EC) 178/2022 which establishes the European rapid alert system (RASFF); the latter establishes that “in cases where a product poses a risk to health, the FBO must take the withdrawal and recall measures“. The system has been operational since January 1, 2017.

On the ministry’s website there is a standard model for recalls, agreed directly with the Regions. According to the provisions of the procedure, if there is the presence of a food at risk, the FBO fill in the template e “transmits it to the competent health authorities (ASL and Regions) which, after the appropriate checks, will publish it on the Ministry portal“.

The FBO has the obligation to inform customers about any non-compliance found on a particular product, and to withdraw it from the market if necessary. If the recalled product has already been sold to consumers, the FBO also has the obligation to carry out the recall, informing customers through signs to be affixed at all points of sale.

Where to find food recalls

The question of food recalls is very serious and clearly delicate, for this reason once published by the ministry, the news is spread by all the media, to ensure that it reaches all citizens. But Where can I find the recalls?

There is a specific area on the Ministry of Health portal dedicated to the publication of OSA recalls, where there is a named list “Food recalls by operators“.

Food booster for a seasoning sauce

The latest food recall published by the ministry dated June 7 concerns the withdrawal from the market of a product of theCucina Nostrana company Srl, based in Maerne (Ve).

The recall specifically concerns the tuna and radicchio sauce in the 250 g pack. with expiry date – or minimum conservation term – 24 and 25 June 2023. The lot withdrawn by the company is number 23214 23215 (with CE IT 2340 production plant mark). The reason for the withdrawal of the lot refers to the presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, and the warning is of “do not consume the product and return it to the point of sale“.

Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, what it is

Il batterio Listeria Listeria monocytogenesresponsible for listeriosis, can mainly contaminate greens and vegetables as it develops in water and soil.

This bacterium loves to live in our raw foods, therefore not only vegetables, but also undercooked meats or unpasteurized lacto-based dairy products. If, on the other hand, the foods are cooked or subjected to pasteurization processes, the bacterium cannot survive.

To try to prevent listeriosis it is first of all important to proceed with the thorough washing of raw vegetables, keep raw meats away from already cooked foods and be sure that products such as cheeses have been produced with pasteurized milk. It is also essential to clean utensils and hands after coming into contact with raw foods.

Listeria infection, how to recognize it

When you contract listeriosis, often the annoyances and ailments that attack our body are similar to those of classic gastroenteritis.

The main symptoms of listeriosis are nausea, diarrhea, body aches, septicemia, fever accompanied by headache (with a state of confusion and stiffness of the neck in case of spread of thenervous system infection). The symptoms of gastroenteritis generally manifest themselves within 24 hours, while the question relating to the more advanced form is more problematic – which manifests itself in the form of meningitis or meningoencephalitis and whose incubation can even reach a month.

Particularly at risk are all subjects with immune system deficiencies, the elderly and newborns, and especially the pregnant women – for which there is a risk of miscarriage or premature birth. Finally, the treatment of listeriosis, because it is caused by a bacterium, involves the prescription of a antibiotic therapy.

