Alert in hospitals, one doctor out of three is on holiday and assistance is falling – Healthcare

It is alert in the Italian hospitals for a summer that promises to be complex: with a third of the workforce on vacation, the activity of the outpatient clinics fell by 52.7%, closed in 15% of cases. And therefore the quality of assistance is compromised in 56% of the wards. To aggravate the situation, also the current heat wave. To provide the picture is the survey of Federation of hospital internists (Fadoi) in 206 hospital operating units of internal medicine in all regions. But in order not to bring hospitals to collapse, says Fadoi, almost half of the doctors increase their workloads and half skip the weekly rest shifts.

Doctors: ‘Hospitals in tilt also due to heat and few beds’

The heat wave that has hit Italy in the last few weeks “is aggravating the already critical situation in hospitals due to the further absences related to the doctors’ summer holidays. There are not enough sanitary ware and even the beds for hospitalizations are insufficient, and to this is added the problem of ‘bed blockers’, i.e. patients who cannot be discharged due to the lack of adequate home care, equal to 20% of patients admitted to internal medicine wards”. This was explained to ANSA by Francesco Dentali, president of the Federation of hospital internists (Fadoi), commenting on the survey which shows the difficult situation that hospitals are experiencing during the summer.

“The picture is becoming even more complex due to the scorching heat of these days. A contingent emergency situation has in fact added to an already critical basic situation. In these days, in fact – says Dentali – in hospitals the time spent in the emergency rooms is further lengthening, and this is because there is a lack of doctors in the wards, with the further aggravation of the lack of those who are now on vacation, and there is a lack of beds “.

The heat, he specifies, “led to un considerable increase in emergency room visits and also to a slight increase in hospitalizations, and this was enough to throw the already precarious balance of the wards into a tailspin”. As for the type of patients hospitalized, “it is not so much a question of people who are ill from heat strokes, but of frail patients in whom the heat worsens the clinical picture making hospitalization necessary. They are above all heart patients, nephropaths and subjects with respiratory insufficiencies”.

Then there is the criticality of thebed blockers’, literally ‘those who block the beds’: “These are serious situations of people, mostly elderly people with multiple pathologies, who, even after the acute phase, cannot be discharged due to lack of necessary home care. They currently represent – explains President Fadoi – about 20% of hospitalizations in Internal Medicine”. Faced with this situation, he concludes, “we ask for structural solutions. We are responding to the emergency as best we can, but it is clear that it is urgent to find lasting solutions and that we cannot go on working only on the logic of emergency”.

In Lazio, the activity of outpatient clinics drops by 72.7% in the summer



With a third of the staff on vacation, the activity of the clinics fell by 72.7%, closed in 9% of cases. According to the Fadoi survey in 11 internal medicine operating units of Lazio hospitals, where in the summer doctors roll up their sleeves so as not to leave patients without assistance, increasing the volume of work in almost half of the cases to make up for staff shortages which between June and

September become unsustainable, given that about a third of them go on holiday. So many work extra to cover the night shifts and 27.3% miss the weekly rest periods.

The reduction of personnel in the ward varies between 21 and 30% in 63.6% of cases, between 30 and 50% in 18.2% of wards, while the shortage is between 11 and 20% in a similar percentage of cases. For those who stay, the volume of work increases in 45.4% of cases and this affects “sufficiently” the assistance offered to citizens in 54.5% of hospitals, “a lot” in another 18.2%, “little” in 27.3% of wards and never “not at all”.

In Naples, record access to the Cardarelli emergency room due to the heat



Record accesses, yesterday, in the emergency room of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, where about 250 patients arrived, of which 96 (about 39% of the total) hospitalized in the wards or the short-term intensive observation service. In just one hour, nine red codes were handled by Emergency Service personnel. As in the previous days, the major problems – aggravated by the stifling heat – were found in patients with chronic or oncological pathologies or among those being treated with drugs for hypertension or diuresis.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

