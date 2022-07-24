After the Ferrero scandal, on which the finger has been pointed out for some cases of salmonella, the Ministry of Health is blocking the production of other foodstuffs. Here are which ones.

Now when we go to the supermarket to buy food for our pantry, it is good to be more careful than ever.

This year in particular there were, in fact, many cases of salmonella, in various products that are on the market. Now, the communication has arrived that a well-known and common food could be dangerous. Here’s what it is.

Cases of salmonella: another product eliminated from the market

Salmonella is a virus that can become truly fatal in man. It is now known, even if once the risk of finding it in food was very minimal: it was known that eating raw eggs, for example, could lead to an infection.

Today, however, it seems to be becoming a problem on the agenda, something to be very careful about because it could be found in any food we eat.

Recent news that the health ministry has withdrawn other products from the market after the Ferrero scandal.

In fact, some products that come from the Revolution srl plant in Perugia shave been blocked. What is it about?

Here they are below:

Rustichelli gluten-free Line Gustiamo Revolution with the lot number 130522 and the minimum conservation term (Tmc) 11/13/2022.

with the lot number 130522 and the minimum conservation term (Tmc) 11/13/2022. Grissoncelli with gluten-free oil Lina Gustiamo Revolutionwith the lot number 190522 and the Tmc 19/11/2022.

Revolution gluten-free puff pastry mix, in 12.5 kg bags, with lot numbers 050422 and 270422, and Tmc 05/04/2023 and 27/04/2023.

Common products, which anyone could bring to their table without realizing that they are very dangerous food.

The Ferrero scandal

A few months ago, the famous Ferrero chocolate companywhich as we know also produces important food products for children, closed the plant in Belgium for salmonella.

The thing was about some Kinder productsafter at least 300 people have been attacked by the salmonella virus after their consumption.

The company also announced the stop in Italy, at the Alba plant, to be sure not to harm other people.

This scandal was a considerable damage to the image of Ferrero, a historic company for the production of snacks and sweets.

What is Salmonella

Salmonella is a bacteriumbelonging to the Enterobacteriaceae family, which is transmitted through contact with infected substances.

Salmonellosis is an infection that is caused by this bacterium, which can often be found in food. Without prompt treatment, salmonella can cause serious complications and can be fatal.

But how is it recognized? At first it is not easy to understand whether or not it treats this infection, also because the symptoms can be diarrhea, headache, fever, vomiting, common flu symptoms.

But in the second stage of the disease then you get alarmed, because the abdomen swells and the heartbeat slows down.

To prevent salmonella, doctors recommend vaccination, if you travel to risky areas of the world.

However, vaccinations do not provide complete protection against salmonella so it is important to take some basic precautions, such as drinking only bottled water, preferably sealed.

Also, it is very important to try to eat raw vegetables, peeled fruit, seafood or salads, especially if you do not know where they come from or how they have been washed and disinfected.

