alerted her to a clot in her lungs in her sleep

Here comes another incredible story about the fApple Watch health monitoring functionality. This time the protagonist is not an elderly lady or with other health problems behind her, but a 29-year-old named Kimmie Watkins.

Apparently, the Apple Watch managed to discover a potentially fatal blood clot for her life as she slept, and warned her by rushing her to the emergency room.

Interviewed by Paige Barnes of the WKRC, Wetkins said that “for many wearing an apple watch could be seen as a need to stay too connected but i think in terms of health it is very helpful and not just in terms of connecting with people”.

The 29-year-old also said she learned she had a bleeding disorder she was never aware of, and that Apple Watch detected it while she was in bed as the smartwatch can measure heart rate during the day and recognize if it is elevated while you are resting.

Kimmie Watkins was apparently asleep when her Apple Watch started vibrating because the sensor has it detected an irregular heartbeat of 178 beats per minute. When she went to the doctor, she discovered that she had saddle pulmonary embolism, a condition that has a 50% fatality rate as it restricts blood flow through both lungs.

Also last February a similar story had arrived about an Apple Watch whose life he had saved while sleeping.

