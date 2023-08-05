Home » Alessandro Alessandro, television pianist, has died. He was 62 years old – breaking latest news
Health

Alessandro Alessandro, television pianist, has died. He was 62 years old – breaking latest news

by admin
Alessandro Alessandro, television pianist, has died. He was 62 years old – breaking latest news

The pianist Alessandro Alessandro, known for having participated in various television broadcasts, has died at the age of 62, including Marta Flavi’s “Marriage Agency” and the “Maurizio Costanzo Show”. Alessandro had been ill with cancer for two years and leaves behind his wife Cristina Guerra, a Tg1 journalist, and three twin children.

Originally from Roscigno, in the province of Salerno, he had started out in piano bars and had then become a familiar face on the small screen, replacing Franco Bracardi, the historic pianist of the “Maurizio Costanzo Show” for a time. He had also remained on TV in the 90s, playing in the Marta Flavi program «Marriage agency». Over the years, he had also collaborated with various notable musicians.

His town of origin, Roscigno, addressed a thought to him through the mayor’s Facebook page: «The municipal administration of Roscigno joins the pain of the Alessandro family for the loss of dear master Alessandro, who for so many years gave luster like roscignolo to Italian music».

See also  London, 25-year-old waiter from Fondi attacked from behind and beaten outside a pub. He's in a coma

You may also like

Bridge over the Strait, skip the salary cap....

Is Pre-Cooked Pizza Bad for Your Health? Understanding...

Unsuccessful vaccination education of the BZgA – health...

Former Student and Professor of Surgery Sabrina Asturias...

Zelensky: ‘Russian raid on transfusion center, there are...

The Life-Changing Diet: Saying Goodbye to Joint and...

Bridge over the Strait, the ceiling of 240...

Microbiota: the mysterious link between the gut and...

The Health Benefits of Peaches: A Nutritious and...

The Benefits and Variations of Chinese Irons: A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy