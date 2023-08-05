Alessandro Alessandro, television pianist, has died. He was 62 years old – breaking latest news

The pianist Alessandro Alessandro, known for having participated in various television broadcasts, has died at the age of 62, including Marta Flavi’s “Marriage Agency” and the “Maurizio Costanzo Show”. Alessandro had been ill with cancer for two years and leaves behind his wife Cristina Guerra, a Tg1 journalist, and three twin children.

Originally from Roscigno, in the province of Salerno, he had started out in piano bars and had then become a familiar face on the small screen, replacing Franco Bracardi, the historic pianist of the “Maurizio Costanzo Show” for a time. He had also remained on TV in the 90s, playing in the Marta Flavi program «Marriage agency». Over the years, he had also collaborated with various notable musicians.

His town of origin, Roscigno, addressed a thought to him through the mayor’s Facebook page: «The municipal administration of Roscigno joins the pain of the Alessandro family for the loss of dear master Alessandro, who for so many years gave luster like roscignolo to Italian music».

