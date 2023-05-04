Alessandro D’Alatri, the director of “The bastards of Pizzofalcone” died

Farewell to Alessandro D’Alatri. The Roman director and screenwriter died of an illness. Sixty-eight years old, he has signed many films, from Americano Rosso to La Febbre, and TV dramas such as I bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Il Commissario Ricciardi and Il Professore. His music videos and many commercials are also his.He was born in Rome in 1955.

The career of Alessandro D’Alatri

Alessandro D’Alatri’s career began as an actor. In 1991 he made his big screen debut with the film “Americano rosso” and won the David di Donatello and the Ciak d’Oro as best debut film. With the second title “Skinless” with Kim Rossi Stuart and Anna Galiena conquers the international audience of the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs in Cannes and the David di Donatello for best screenplay.

Over the years he has made nine feature films, the latest being “The Startup”. D’Alatri made Fabio Attore debut as an actor in “Casomai” and “The fever”. In “Commediasexi” he directed Paolo Bonolis in the role of an honorable, Margherita Buy, Stefania Rocca, Elena Santarelli, Rocco Papaleo, Sergio Rubini and Michele Placido. In recent years he has dedicated himself a lot to Rai TV fiction, signing extremely successful projects such as “I bastardi di Pizzofalcone”, “Il Commissario Ricciardi” and “Il Professore”.

The memory of Alessandro Gassman

“Alessandro was a great director, a man of culture, a sweet, generous person, discoverer of talents and a fantastic workmate. Moreover, we are both called Alessandro and we were born on the same day, February 24, albeit in different years – the words to the beraking latest news of Alessandro Gassman who has worked on several occasions who expresses his condolences and recalls their collaboration: “With him ‘I bastardi di Pizzofalcone’ and ‘Un Professore’, both great successes. We are now shooting the second series with Alessandro Casale and I would like it to be dedicated to D’Alatri, who will be missed by all of us, and to whom we owe so much”. Then he concludes with emotion: “I lose a true friend”.







