Alessandro Impagnatiello’s confession for the murder of Giulia Tramontano: the day as a barman, text messages, premeditation

The barman Alessandro Impagnatiello hid the body of Giulia Tramontano for a whole day in his car. And he sent a Whatsapp message to her mobile number while she was already dead, to continue the play with her parents. «Before at home I kept looking at our photo from the holiday in Ibiza. I know I haven’t been an ideal boyfriend in recent months, just tell us you’re fine,” is the text. In his confession, however, he claimed to have “helped” Giulia to kill herself: «she had made some cuts. I helped her by thrusting the knife into her neck.’ When Tramontano’s parents arrived in Senago, big words and slaps flew. Instead, he called her first ex of hers to ask her to show her her son: “I want to be with him”. The answer: «Are you crazy? They are looking for Giulia’s body and you want me to bring you our son?».

Origins and family

Born in Sesto San Giovanni, Impagnetiello grew up with his family in Senago. He had a relationship from which a child was born eight years ago. In 2020 the meeting with Giulia. Then, last summer, the bond with the 23-year-old Italian-English girl. That he knew about the relationship with Tramontano. But to which Impagnatiello said she had mental problems. But the colleague during a trip notices photos of him with a pregnant girl. And then he denies being his father: “That son she is waiting for is not mine”. And he even gives her a DNA test to prove it. But it’s false. And then the colleague gets in touch with Giulia and invites Impagnatiello to join them for a clarifying meeting. Right at Armani Bamboo where they both work. But he doesn’t go. But she does. When he comes home, the fight breaks out. Then the murder. On Monday 29 May, Impagnatiello goes to the carabinieri in Senago to report the disappearance of Tramontano.

The transport of the body

He tells the military that the girl is missing. He says about meeting the bartender. And the one between the two of them. He claims that Giulia left home after midnight. She then returned. He adds that she had left her in bed on Sunday to go to work. Since then no news. Except some text messages that seem to reassure. The phone is off the hook, the credit card and cash are gone. There’s not even a passport. The military ascertain that the cell phone has never moved from home. At that point the surveillance cameras recorded Impagnatiello as he left the house a few minutes after midnight and returned at 3.15. he He went out again at 3.22 with a rolled up sheet which he left in the car parked outside. Then he also puts in two packs of clothes. The Luminol test on the car gives positive results on Wednesday morning. And he is being investigated for murder.

The confession

«Tuesday morning around 7, I go to the cellar and drag the body out towards the box. Then I take the car to the garage and load the body into the trunk. Giulia’s body is left in the car until Wednesday night when I decide to throw it, around 02.30 on Wednesday in that place I already knew where it was later found and which I communicated to the carabinieri », reads the confession. Impagnatiello also specifies that “since I put Giulia’s body in the trunk on Tuesday, I have still used the car going around with the body in the trunk”.

“He told me he didn’t want to live anymore”

There are important details in the confession. “He told me that he no longer wanted to live,” says the 30-year-old. That according to the prosecutors he “has shown that he is capable of lying repeatedly and of changing his version of the facts several times”. Impagnatiello then told the investigators that the partner “had already inflicted a few blows on her neck”. And so “in order not to make her suffer, I also inflicted three or four blows on her neck”. At that point the woman, 7 months pregnant, would be “exhausted on the ground and I told her that she was over and that she had to rest”. During the stabbing, which lasted – according to the man – “a few minutes”, Giulia she allegedly “attempted to wriggle out weakly” and without screaming.

baby where are you?

Also on Sunday afternoon, Impagnatiello, who had already killed Giulia the night before, sent her messages on his phone with the words «baby where are you? We are all concerned.” And the next day: “Tell us only that you fled to some distant country.” In the record of her confession we read phrases such as “I have not succeeded in reducing the body to ashes”. And again: “When I report her disappearance, Giulia’s body was in the garage”. And to the prosecutor who asks him “were you not afraid that the carabinieri would open the box?”, he replies: “Perhaps I hoped they would.”

No accomplices

Impagnatiello claimed that he had not asked anyone for help: “Perhaps my mother doubted it, but for 30 years I have never given a reason why I could ever do such a thing.” Among the precautionary requirements contested is the danger of tampering with the evidence, that of escape, also because in the days after the murder he did research to buy a “trekking backpack” for a “quick getaway”. And finally the danger of recurrence due to her “social danger” and the “cruelty” of having premeditatedly killed even the “child she was carrying”. Even her lover, the prosecutors write, was afraid of him: she didn’t want to end up like Giulia.

Read on about Open

Read also: