Alexandra Köhler takes over as chair of the support association of the Health Foundation

Hamburg, April 26, 2023 – The Health Foundation’s support group has a new chairwoman: Alexandra Köhler took over the management of the association on February 23, 2023. With this she solves the general practitioner Dr. medical Jessica Hinteregger-Männel.

The new chairwoman of the Health Promotion Association is Alexandra Köhler.

On board the Health Foundation for almost 20 years

Alexandra Köhler is a health journalist, author and specialist in social and health care. She has been working for the non-profit Health Foundation in Hamburg for almost 20 years and is in charge of press and public relations there. “I’m really looking forward to helping to shape and further develop the projects of the funding association,” says Köhler. One of the association’s heart projects is accessibility in outpatient care, “so that people with disabilities can search and find suitable medical practices in a targeted manner.”

In addition, Alexandra Köhler managed MbMed GmbH and was the managing director there from 2008 to 2014. Before that, she worked as a journalist for a TV and radio station as well as a print publisher. Her focal points include health and economic topics as well as marketing and online trends – her book series “Online Marketing for Successful Practice” has been published by Springer Verlag.

Many thanks for many years of commitment

dr medical Jessica Hinteregger-Männel chaired the funding association for more than two decades.

Köhler sends a big thank you to her predecessor, who had been chairwoman of the association since February 2000 and has now resigned from her position at her own request: “Dr. Jessica Hinteregger-Männel has worked very hard for the support community over the years and has achieved a lot. We are very grateful for that and look forward to continuing to have her by our side as a dedicated medical expert.”

The funding community: Support on many levels

The central task of the support group founded in 1999 is to support the work of the Health Foundation, for example by providing financial support for projects. In this way, the funding association contributes to the further development of Doctor information contributes to and subsidizes the certification of health-related websites and guides within its available donation funds.

The “Accessible Practice” project supports people with disabilities in finding a doctor

The funding association is particularly committed to the “Barrier-free practice” project, which makes it easier for people with disabilities to access suitable medical practices: “For almost 15 years we have been continuously and differentiated which precautions for accessibility are available in the individual medical practices – from stepless access through tactile guidance systems to communication in sign language,” says Köhler. The Health Foundation makes the resulting nationwide directory available free of charge as part of doctor information – “so that everyone can find exactly what they need,” says Köhler.

License partners of the foundation can also include this information in their doctor search, such as the portal einfach-teilhaben.de of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (BMAS).

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – spurred on by this idea, the Hamburg-based Health Foundation campaigns nationwide and independently for transparency and practical guidance in the healthcare sector.

In addition to its statutory tasks, the Health Foundation conducts surveys and studies on an ongoing basis. The Foundation records the mood, opinions and experiences of the medical profession and provides results on current issues.

The basis for numerous services is the structural index of medical care, which the foundation takes great care to keep up to date and constantly develop. Numerous license partners also use the structure directory, including, for example, statutory and private health insurance companies.

Here you can read more about the Health Foundation and our work in our activity report.