Alfieri, for the Pope part of the convalescence in hospital – Medicine

“We have asked the Pope to spend part of his recovery in the hospital”: it is a “choice dictated by prudence” and to facilitate recovery, but “everything is going well”. Surgeon Sergio Alfieri said so today in the press point at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. “We gave the Pope a medical suggestion and he decided”, he underlined adding that “for the Pope the parameters are regular but minimal efforts are required and consequently he has been asked to postpone the celebration of the Angelus tomorrow”.

Usually, Alfieri continued, for an operation such as the one suffered by the Pope, “hospitalization is 4-5 days”, but prudence is necessary to guarantee a full recovery, considering the intense life and numerous commitments of Pope Francis. “The operation he has just undergone was more complex than the previous ones, which is why we ask him for a more careful convalescence”, he specified, referring to the surgical operations that the Pope has undergone in the past: those in Argentina in 1957 and in 1980 and the two in Italy, at Gemelli, in 2021 for the removal of a section of intestine with diverticula and the last one, last Wednesday, to resolve an abdominal incisional hernia. “The adhesions that I found in this surgery are the same ones that I found in the surgery two years ago and there was already incisional hernia”, observed Alfieri. “The pain-relieving therapy is mild”, based on simple tachypirine, he added, but caution is necessary because “the abdominal wall must be at rest”. In fact, even getting up from the chair and sitting down involves an effort and it is important to prevent the mesh applied to resolve the hernia from tearing: if this were to happen, new surgery would be necessary.