Soon Alfonso Signorini will again be at the helm of running the Big Brother Vip and with him there will be Sonia Bruganelli and Oriett Berti. On Monday 19 September 2022 the Italian public will see the competitors who will cross the red door. Which is why we just have to wait and count down.

Everyone agrees that this time the conductor will give many twists, in addition to his smile. He knows how to entertain viewers and to do so he can count on commentators and VIPs who will get involved in front of the cameras 24 hours a day. Unfortunately behind his charisma and sunshine there is a lot of bitterness for some health problems. Here’s what you need to know.

Although the reality show has not yet started, the center of attention is one competitor in particular. It is about Antonino Spinalbesethe former of Belen Rodriguez. The latter told him outright that he will take legal action against her if he were to talk about her and her daughter.

There will also be other innovations, for example at the helm of running the Gf Vip party we will see Pierpaolo Pretelli e Soleil Rises. Everything is ready, so we just have to wait. Also Alfonso Signorini he declares himself enthusiastic about this new adventure, however often he had to flaunt an insincere smile due to his health condition.

“He has leukemia and he doesn’t have many years left”

In an episode of the latest edition of Big Brother Vip the conductor uttered a sentence that left viewers baffled: “For what little I have left to live”. Later a gossip expert threw a contextual bombshell: “Signorini said it ironically, but also seriously. He has leukemia and unfortunately he doesn’t have many years left “.

A news that has left the fans of the man stunned. In reality, the person concerned reassured him by saying that he managed to defeat the disease and is now out of danger. Obviously, he must not let his guard downbut do the continuous periodic checks.

“My life has changed”

Regardless of the disease and the various chemotherapies to which he had to undergo, Alfonso Signorini has no intention of throwing in the towel: “I had to go through chemotherapy by crossing my fingers without knowing what would become of me. While I was there with the needle or in my arm I promised myself that if I did it I would change my life. And my life has changed “.

After a period of continuous hospitalization now he can go back to dedicating himself body and soul to work which makes him happy and satisfied. Fortunately, we will only have to wait a couple of days to restart with a new television adventure.