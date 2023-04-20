Alfredo Cospito officially interrupts the hunger strike. The decision on a leaflet delivered in prison

Alfredo Cospito officially discontinues it hunger strike against 41-bis. In the aftermath of the Council’s favorable decision on his case (which in any case does not affect the prison regime) the exponent of the Informal anarchist federation decided to start feeding again after almost six months. The choice was made official by Cospito himself through a pre-printed model available to the prisoners, in which he wrote: “I declare to interrupt the hunger strike”, thus warning the leaders of the Department of prison administration, the Opera prison and the Surveillance Court of Milan. Already in recent days it had emerged that the prisoner, still hospitalized in the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo in Milan, had resumed take some foodsin particular of the sachets of parmesanas well as supplements. Furthermore, according to what has been learned, he has already eaten some pasta with broth in recent days and has also asked to be able to ingest more elaborate foods, which however, given the long fast, he cannot yet take. The resumption of nutrition, which must be gradual, is monitored by the doctors. Also because, it is clarified by hospital and judicial sources, the anarchist had lost weight almost fifty kilos, with the risk of developing serious heart and neurological problems. For now he remains hospitalized under observation at the San Paolo: when his physical conditions improve, he will be transferred back to prison.

On Tuesday, the Consulta established that it is unconstitutional not to recognize the extenuating circumstances for the crime of political massacre with aggravated recidivism for which the anarchist is on trial. “In continuity with its numerous and compliant precedents on the contested provision, the Court considered this provision constitutionally illegitimate in the part in which it prohibits the judge from considering any extenuating circumstances as prevailing over the aggravating circumstance of recidivism pursuant to art. 99, fourth paragraph, of the penal code in cases in which the crime is punished with the statutory penalty of life imprisonment”, reads the note from the press office. According to the Court, the fixed nature of the life sentence requires that the judge be able perform normal balancing between aggravating and mitigating factors provided for by the first three paragraphs of the same article 69. Consequently, the judge will have to evaluate, case by case, whether to apply the sentence of life imprisonment orwhere he deems the extenuating circumstances prevailing, a different prison sentence.