In addition to foodrefuses to hire even the supplements. For this reason the anarchist Alfredo Cospito was transferred from the clinical center of the prison Opera in the prison medicine department of the hospital Sao Paulo in Milan. From what has been learned from prison environments e judicial Milanesefor the anarchist exponent, who is at 41 bis and who has been carrying out the hunger strike for almost 4 months, hospitalization was necessary due to the refusal of any type of food. The transfer took place this afternoon and according to what the press agencies report, Cospito is located in one of the rooms reserved for held in 41 bis. The man, whose hunger strike is also exacerbated by his refusal to take supplements, was hospitalized in the penitentiary medicine department of the Milanese hospital on the recommendation of medici. It was the Department of prison administration. All this information was confirmed in the evening by a note from the Ministry of Justice.

Il transfer from prison to the hospital he arrived on a day in which information on the anarchist’s will and state of health followed one another, which according to what was communicated now weighs 71 kilograms. “Alfredo seems determined to go ahead with his protest. Although I tried to get him to go back on potassium to reduce the risk of these arrhythmias,” he said Andrea Crosignani, doctor chosen by Cospito’s defense on hunger strike, after visiting him in prison. The prisoner is “certainly lucid. From a general point of view I still found it in acceptable conditions – he added-. He came walking to me. Let’s say that it is an overall serious situation, that even if the vital parameters hold, but when this situation arrives, it takes very, very little for the situation to precipitate. Because in these cases – he added – the situation precipitates without any particular warning signs. I spoke to the cardiologist who reported a possible risk of arrhythmias fatal“.