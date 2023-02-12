Home Health Alfredo Cospito transferred from prison to the San Paolo hospital in Milan: he refuses to take even supplements
Health

Alfredo Cospito transferred from prison to the San Paolo hospital in Milan: he refuses to take even supplements

by admin
Alfredo Cospito transferred from prison to the San Paolo hospital in Milan: he refuses to take even supplements

In addition to foodrefuses to hire even the supplements. For this reason the anarchist Alfredo Cospito was transferred from the clinical center of the prison Opera in the prison medicine department of the hospital Sao Paulo in Milan. From what has been learned from prison environments e judicial Milanesefor the anarchist exponent, who is at 41 bis and who has been carrying out the hunger strike for almost 4 months, hospitalization was necessary due to the refusal of any type of food. The transfer took place this afternoon and according to what the press agencies report, Cospito is located in one of the rooms reserved for held in 41 bis. The man, whose hunger strike is also exacerbated by his refusal to take supplements, was hospitalized in the penitentiary medicine department of the Milanese hospital on the recommendation of medici. It was the Department of prison administration. All this information was confirmed in the evening by a note from the Ministry of Justice.

Il transfer from prison to the hospital he arrived on a day in which information on the anarchist’s will and state of health followed one another, which according to what was communicated now weighs 71 kilograms. “Alfredo seems determined to go ahead with his protest. Although I tried to get him to go back on potassium to reduce the risk of these arrhythmias,” he said Andrea Crosignani, doctor chosen by Cospito’s defense on hunger strike, after visiting him in prison. The prisoner is “certainly lucid. From a general point of view I still found it in acceptable conditions – he added-. He came walking to me. Let’s say that it is an overall serious situation, that even if the vital parameters hold, but when this situation arrives, it takes very, very little for the situation to precipitate. Because in these cases – he added – the situation precipitates without any particular warning signs. I spoke to the cardiologist who reported a possible risk of arrhythmias fatal“.

See also  Daily shower, here's what you need to know about this habit

Previous Article

Milan, tension at the court of anarchists against 41-bis: damaged shop windows, launch of smoke bombs and clashes with the police

Next article

Anarchists’ procession for Cospito in Milan: clashes with the police, 6 officers injured and 11 arrested

next

You may also like

AllEars TV: A Complete Tour of Disneyland –...

Medicine, new access rules: stop to general culture...

World Asperger Syndrome Day Periodic Daily

Whoever decides on forced feeding is consigned to...

body dysmorphia, what it is

Anti-diabetes drugs stave off Parkinson’s onset by 6...

Two young people in the street in Morena

PROTOPORPHYRIA, THE LIGHT BURNS INSIDE ME

Serie A: Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo | ANSA. it

‘Longevity gene’ discovered, injection rejuvenates 10 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy