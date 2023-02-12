Alfredo Cospito was transferred from the Opera prison to theSan Paolo hospital from Milan. The shelter of the anarchist, located at 41 bis and who has been on hunger strike for almost 4 months, was ordered as a precaution on the advice of the prison doctors.





Cospito transferred to the San Paolo hospital

At the order of the Dap, on the afternoon of Saturday 11 February Cospito was transferred from the clinical center of the Milanese Opera prison to the prison medicine department of the San Paolo hospital.

According to Ansa reports, the anarchist exponent is now in one of the hospital rooms reserved for held under the 41 bis regime.

The hospitalization was necessary as Cospito, on hunger strike for almost 4 months, in addition to food he refuses to even take supplements.





How is Alfredo Cospito

From what has been learned, the conditions by Alfredo Cospito are still held ESTABLISH but it is preferred to precautionary purpose to opt for hospitalization. This is because discontinuing even supplements exposes him to the risk of one cardiac crisis or of a cerebral edema.

Alfredo Cospito had been there during the day visited by Dr. Andrea Crosignani, chosen by the defense to evaluate yours health conditions. The doctor defined the situation as “overall serious”, explaining that “the vital parameters hold but when this situation arrives, it takes very, very little for the situation to precipitate”.





Cospito, added the doctor, “is determined to go ahead with the protest. He is lucid and walks on his own legs ”.

Anarchists in procession: clashes with the police

The news came while a procession of anarchists in solidarity with Cospito and in protest against the 41 bis. There have been moments of tension when the police in riot gear tried to stop the procession by creating a security cordon and the anarchists tried to break through it.

There have been throw of firecrackers, paper bombsstones and bottles, to which the police responded with the use of tear gas and relief charges.





Six policemen have been wounded and had to go to the emergency room to be treated. Eleven people were taken to the police station to be identified.



