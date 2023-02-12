Ministry: “Health of the prisoner is top priority” “Every prisoner’s health is a top priority.” This is what the Ministry of Justice underlines in the note communicating Cospito’s transfer to hospital.

Salvini: “I will bring the request for tough interventions to the CDM” “As deputy premier I will bring to the CDM the request to intervene harshly against these criminals, closing hideouts and blocking sites”. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, in the light of the clashes in Milan over the Cospito case.

Police union: we need the crime of street terrorism In the aftermath of the clashes in Milan, the FSP police union calls for the introduction of the “crime of street terrorism”. The secretary general of the FSP state police Valter Mazzetti reports what he calls “‘yet another war bulletin'”. During the demonstration, “six policemen from the Milan mobile department were injured, “one of which was seriously injured in the leg, by paper bombs, splinters, beatings, serious damage to clubs and cars, and 11 people arrested”.



