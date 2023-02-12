Home Health Alfredo Cospito transferred to hospital
Health

Alfredo Cospito transferred to hospital

by admin
Alfredo Cospito transferred to hospital

Ministry: “Health of the prisoner is top priority” “Every prisoner’s health is a top priority.” This is what the Ministry of Justice underlines in the note communicating Cospito’s transfer to hospital.

Salvini: “I will bring the request for tough interventions to the CDM” “As deputy premier I will bring to the CDM the request to intervene harshly against these criminals, closing hideouts and blocking sites”. This was stated by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, in the light of the clashes in Milan over the Cospito case.

Police union: we need the crime of street terrorism In the aftermath of the clashes in Milan, the FSP police union calls for the introduction of the “crime of street terrorism”. The secretary general of the FSP state police Valter Mazzetti reports what he calls “‘yet another war bulletin'”. During the demonstration, “six policemen from the Milan mobile department were injured, “one of which was seriously injured in the leg, by paper bombs, splinters, beatings, serious damage to clubs and cars, and 11 people arrested”.

See also  Sony (SONY.US) plans to integrate PS Now/Plus to compete with XGP

You may also like

The eye also wants its part: 8 ways...

Super wagons, as (perhaps) they won’t make any...

It is necessary to resume the anti-institutional struggle....

Meningitis, the symptoms that should alert

If you eat kiwis you get its super...

Here are the nutritional values ​​of grana padano:...

Arrivabene out on capital gains. And about UEFA…

Rosa Chemical and Fedez in Sanremo: the kiss...

The Court of Cassation has asked to remove...

When is it necessary to do tests for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy