Alfredo Martìn, the steroid bodybuilder, dies at the age of 30. He said: “I’m healthy”

by admin
The fitness world is in shock following the death of popular bodybuilder Alfredo Martín, also known as Héroe Fitness on Instagram. Martín, who had a following of 120 thousand people, was known for offering advice on increasing muscle mass and diet. His partner, fellow bodybuilder Vera Schroeder, announced his passing in an emotional Instagram story.

Details surrounding Martín’s death have not been officially disclosed by Schroeder, but YouTuber Jordi Wild, a friend of the couple, hinted at the possible involvement of anabolic substances. Martín himself had openly admitted to using steroids since the age of 25, joking about the potential health risks in his final social media posts.

In the wake of Martín’s passing, Schroeder shared a heartfelt tribute, expressing the difficulty of coping with his absence. “I didn’t imagine what it meant to hit rock bottom because no one so close to me has ever died,” she shared. “But I’m discovering that what comes after the loss is even harder. The returning to an empty house, the lack of answers when I say I love you, all the little things we did together. Nothing will ever fill this void.”

Martín’s untimely death has sparked discussions within the fitness community about the normalization of anabolic steroid use and the potential consequences. As the industry grapples with this tragedy, Martín’s followers and fellow bodybuilding enthusiasts are left mourning the loss of a prominent figure in the fitness world.

