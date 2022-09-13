The same hands that today remove tumors from the brain, and save over 200 patients every year, were harvesting cotton and welding rails thirty years ago. They are the hands of Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, I don’t eat “Dr. Q”, neurosurgeon (and professor of neurosurgery) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. His story begins in 1968 in Mexico, a country that he will leave in 1987 jumping the fence at the American border, with only 65 dollars in his pocket, to try, as an illegal immigrant who did not know a word of English, the American Dream. .