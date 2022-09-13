Home Health Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa: from farm laborer to neurosurgeon, passing through Harvard
Health

Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa: from farm laborer to neurosurgeon, passing through Harvard

by admin
Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa: from farm laborer to neurosurgeon, passing through Harvard

The same hands that today remove tumors from the brain, and save over 200 patients every year, were harvesting cotton and welding rails thirty years ago. They are the hands of Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, I don’t eat “Dr. Q”, neurosurgeon (and professor of neurosurgery) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. His story begins in 1968 in Mexico, a country that he will leave in 1987 jumping the fence at the American border, with only 65 dollars in his pocket, to try, as an illegal immigrant who did not know a word of English, the American Dream. .

See also  Vaccines AstraZeneca and J&J: "So I discovered thrombosis"

You may also like

alert from the Ministry of Health

Cardiovascular prevention is done in pharmacies with targeted...

Psychologist bonus 2022: requirements, amounts and questions

“We expect a high intensity season, it is...

Infant Jesus, the right of parents to choose...

Eye to the eye, at the Policlinico free...

“Physical pain is consuming me”

King Charles III sick? Swollen fingers worry

Seniors: Grandparents party with 2 months less than...

Does eliminating carbohydrates from your diet really make...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy