Alice in Wonderland syndrome – this is how the neurological disorder manifests itself

The name of this syndrome comes from the book by Lewis Carroll, but despite the imaginative combination, it is good not to take it lightly.

In the midst of the different neurological conditionsthere is a call for it Alice in Wonderland Syndrome. This ailment takes its name from the fairy tale of Lewis Carrollwhere a little girl named Alice, in her dream, finds herself chasing a white rabbit (Bianconiglio), thus ending up in a world of strangeness and absurdity where a biscuit or a drink can make her smaller or larger.

As surreal as all this may seem and the result of a great fantasy, after several years it has been discovered that some features of the character history, can be associated with a real syndrome. Apparently, the plot would not only be the result of a philosophical story that has been interpreted in various ways to date, but according to some doctors it could have been the same syndrome Carroll was suffering from, thus describing its symptoms in his work.

Alice in Wonderland syndrome: how it manifests itself

Alice Syndrome in Wonderlandalso called Todd syndrome, is a neurological dysfunction that causes real visual hallucinations, but also alters space-time perception. Furthermore, those affected by this pathology may have distortions of the body image itself, both in shape and in size. Precisely because of these alterations, the subject can experience a state of strong confusion and consequent panic.

What are the main causes of Alice in Wonderland Syndrome?

The person suffering from this ailment sees objects and people smaller than normal (microscopy) with manifestations of different entities. The subject, for example, can perceive objects and people in a manner bigger (macroscopy). Or, has difficulty quantifying time, thus having a confused perception. These manifestations are not constant, but can occur several times during the day, depending on the intensity of the disturbance.

Recognizing the symptoms of the disorder and the main causes is essential in order to act on the cure. Alice Syndrome in Wonderland it can also be experienced in the phase preceding falling asleep, but in the event that it occurs during daily life, it is good to know that it is not strictly associated with a single mental illness, but it can be the consequence of several factors:

cocaine abuse; consequence of migraine (from which the author of the novel himself suffered); consequence of an infection, such as the Epstein-Barr virus, a microorganism of the herpes virus family; consequence of epilepsy; caused by severe eye disorders ;sensation and manifestation of brain tumors.

These conditions can therefore be the triggering cause of this disturbance, but whatever the reason for which this occurs, it is advisable to consult your doctor, not only for the fact that the symptoms can become destabilizing, but also to go to act on the primary cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

