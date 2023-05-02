Alice Scagni killed by her brother a year ago, mother’s letter: “In these hours we asked for help unheard”

It was the evening of May 1, 2022 when 34-year-old Alice Scagni, under her home in Genoa, in the Quinto residential district, was brutally stabbed by 19 stab wounds. His brother was holding the knife Albert, 45 years old. A dramatic story that has forever marked the life of Antonella Zarri and Graziano Scagni, the parents of Alice and Alberto who at that precise moment lost two children. And who in vain asked for help, unheard, as told by her mother in a letter full of pain published by the Republic, underlining the terrible feeling of having been left alone by the state.

“Should we surrender? Today is May 1st. I think many know in Genoa what exactly happened a year ago – writes mother Antonella in the letter – In these hours Alberto Scagni, in full psychotic crisis, threatened his father with death. Graziano, helpless and terrified, recorded the second call. Our son’s voice did not lie about the madness that was engulfing him. After threatening his father, Alberto had asked about his sister. We attempted to transmit the chilling sounds of that voice to the Police. But it was, like today, May 1st, Labor Day. We attempted to report our son but were left alone. They did not intervene and sent us back to the following Monday“.

On the case they were opened two lines of investigation: the first relating to the murder of Alice which led Alberto to prison just 24 hours after the crime, the second on any omissions and the alleged failure to intervene by the police as reported by the two parents. The two would in fact have denounced the dramatic psychic conditions of their son on several occasions. Mamma Antonella also says that she would have gone to prison to find her son who is also the murderer of her daughter but that he would have refused to meet her.

“Ma for the prosecutor Alberto Scagni is not mad because he is solely responsible for everything that happened – writes mother Antonella again – That way it’s easier. He is not seriously insane. The Judge’s Expert is wrong and the Public Prosecutor’s consultant is right who established, even before any expert opinion, that Alberto Scagni is a simulator and a callous murderer… All the fault will be with us simple citizens while the inert representatives of the State will have no responsibility . When the state fails, it is always the citizens who are to blame. Today Alberto is exactly like last May 1st. Nobody cures him because he doesn’t have to be sick. He no longer even has a lawyer… ”.