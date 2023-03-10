In the investigation into the murder of Alice Scagni, killed by her brother Alberto on May 1, 2022, another dramatic phone call appears between the victim’s father and the two policemen under investigation. In the call – which took place a few hours before the tragedy – we hear the man insistently asking for a police station to be sent, but on the other hand we hear the reply that “without a report we can’t arrest anyone, it doesn’t work like that”. At that point, the parents point out that Alberto had already tried to set fire to his grandmother’s front door the day before. But the operator reiterates their unavailability, explaining that if the son is not there, they cannot intervene. But the father insists and reports threats to his daughter and son-in-law. “She ever did complaint?» asks the operator. «No, I’ve never done it because the situation has only recently worsened. But how do I report? He slashed my tires, he threatened to cut my throat» replies Mr. Scagni. The agent first reiterates the need to file a complaint, then asks him where he lives, what his name is and when he was born.

Talk to the shift supervisor and ask questions about Alberto again, asking if he had the keys to his parents’ house. But Scagni points out to him “that the day before the police had already taken his wife into the record”. The agent tells him this: «If his son doesn’t come back, don’t open the door and contact us again and we’ll send the car. I don’t know if he can make the complaint now. Face it tomorrow, it’s not a holiday. She stay at home. If her son shows up at her daughter’s house, let us call and we’ll go get him.’ But Scagni is terrified and replies: “And if I go out and this person cuts my throat on the street?”. But the policeman underlines again: «We cannot predict the future. But we can’t arrest him without a complaint. If he comes to his house then we’ll send the car and pick him up ». This entire conversation was filed by search, who has closed the investigation into the murder and awaits the request for indictment from the prosecutor. Last November, the agent and the shift supervisor were investigated, together with the mental health doctor who allegedly stalled then the parents ask her to hospitalize their son Alberto. The latter is now in the Marassi prison in Genoa.

Read on about Open

Read also: