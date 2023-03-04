Home Health Alice Schwarzer and Margot Käßmann support rape – health check
Health

Alice Schwarzer and Margot Käßmann support rape – health check

by admin

In war there are fronts. This also applies to many who fight from the second row. The “Manifesto for Peace”initiated by Alice Schwarzer and Sahra Wagenknecht, is causing violent storms in the media teacup.

As of now, it has been signed by almost 270,000 people on change.org. Politically, the manifesto will probably remain largely without consequences, because the call for negotiations is currently not finding any resonance with the relevant political actors. Putin doesn’t want to negotiate, he wants to destroy, Zelenskyi can’t negotiate because Ukraine is threatened with annihilation, the US isn’t willing to come to terms with Russia at the expense of Ukraine and Eastern Europe, and China has so far been more interested in the outcome of the struggle from the sidelines to.

On the other hand, the Manifesto is criticized or defended all the more violently by those who want to be morally on the right side, who need clear divisions between good and evil, also by those who fight domestic political struggles, and last but not least by those who are personally affected by the affected by the war and may have lost relatives.

It can get a bit unsavory when political professionals cook their soup on the subject. Today the Vice President of the German Bundestag, Kathrin Göring-Eckardt, criticized the manifesto:

“Calling for peace talks with an immediate end to all military support to Ukraine is not only naïve but also dishonest”

First of all, this sentence is dishonest, because an “immediate end to all military support” is not in the manifesto at all. Some of the signatories will probably want that, others probably won’t.

See also  Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, this autumn lasagna perhaps effective against cancer

Unfortunately, Ms Göring-Eckardt does not leave it at that and can be expressed as follows:

“The initiators rather advocated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his people continue to attack, imprison, rape and kidnap innocent Ukrainians.”

All the first signatories listed in the manifesto probably don’t want that. One can judge the manifesto as “naive” or as “manifesto of helplessness” as I did. But to insinuate that the signatories advocate rapes and kidnappings is simply dishonest – and given the alleged endorsement of rapes against Alice Schwarzer, it is deliberately malicious. Even the former chairwoman of the EKD, Margot Käßmann, as a former council member, you don’t have to like her, but you shouldn’t accuse her of endorsing the war crimes of the Russians in Ukraine. As I said, certainly none of those who are the first signers of the manifesto do that.

Göring-Eckardt’s statement was not a role model for dealing with dissenters, perhaps naïve dissenters, perhaps, as far as political professionals like Wagenknecht are concerned, strategically interested dissenters. At best, it may be seen as an expression of the same helplessness as the Manifesto. But that’s not how you should treat each other.

You may also like

Rare endocrine diseases, Italy first in Europe with...

Usa, brain-eating amoeba in tap water: a man...

Advisory Council on Health and Nursing newly appointed

Mourinho: suspension suspended, he will be on the...

Treatment of pain with cold therapy | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Sofia Goggia wins fourth downhill world cup

Food alert, the danger of feeling very bad...

Ten years of patient rights law / Uwe...

Massacre of migrants, found the body of another...

Orphan drugs: Funding still highly relevant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy