In war there are fronts. This also applies to many who fight from the second row. The “Manifesto for Peace”initiated by Alice Schwarzer and Sahra Wagenknecht, is causing violent storms in the media teacup.

As of now, it has been signed by almost 270,000 people on change.org. Politically, the manifesto will probably remain largely without consequences, because the call for negotiations is currently not finding any resonance with the relevant political actors. Putin doesn’t want to negotiate, he wants to destroy, Zelenskyi can’t negotiate because Ukraine is threatened with annihilation, the US isn’t willing to come to terms with Russia at the expense of Ukraine and Eastern Europe, and China has so far been more interested in the outcome of the struggle from the sidelines to.

On the other hand, the Manifesto is criticized or defended all the more violently by those who want to be morally on the right side, who need clear divisions between good and evil, also by those who fight domestic political struggles, and last but not least by those who are personally affected by the affected by the war and may have lost relatives.

It can get a bit unsavory when political professionals cook their soup on the subject. Today the Vice President of the German Bundestag, Kathrin Göring-Eckardt, criticized the manifesto:

“Calling for peace talks with an immediate end to all military support to Ukraine is not only naïve but also dishonest”

First of all, this sentence is dishonest, because an “immediate end to all military support” is not in the manifesto at all. Some of the signatories will probably want that, others probably won’t.

Unfortunately, Ms Göring-Eckardt does not leave it at that and can be expressed as follows:

“The initiators rather advocated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his people continue to attack, imprison, rape and kidnap innocent Ukrainians.”

All the first signatories listed in the manifesto probably don’t want that. One can judge the manifesto as “naive” or as “manifesto of helplessness” as I did. But to insinuate that the signatories advocate rapes and kidnappings is simply dishonest – and given the alleged endorsement of rapes against Alice Schwarzer, it is deliberately malicious. Even the former chairwoman of the EKD, Margot Käßmann, as a former council member, you don’t have to like her, but you shouldn’t accuse her of endorsing the war crimes of the Russians in Ukraine. As I said, certainly none of those who are the first signers of the manifesto do that.

Göring-Eckardt’s statement was not a role model for dealing with dissenters, perhaps naïve dissenters, perhaps, as far as political professionals like Wagenknecht are concerned, strategically interested dissenters. At best, it may be seen as an expression of the same helplessness as the Manifesto. But that’s not how you should treat each other.