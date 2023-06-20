Aligner provider: “‘I fell into the trap’ – we often hear such complaints”

Straight teeth – that’s what many people wish for. Commercial suppliers entice you with transparent dental splints, so-called aligners, which are often cheaper than dentists and orthodontists. Gesa Schölgens from the NRW consumer advice center explains what needs to be considered – and why consumer advocates keep receiving complaints about the providers.

Ms. Schölgens, the consumer centers of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate took a close look at aligner providers in 2021. Aligners are clear plastic splints that can be used to treat slight misaligned teeth. What was the impetus?

We noticed that the providers ran a lot of advertising and collaborated with influencers on social media. A large, well-known provider – “Dr. Smile” – advertised with the slogan “Your perfect smile” – a statement that promises a very good treatment success. We have looked at the advertising of the providers and analyzed the information on the websites.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

