Home » Alisei Medicali Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Alisei Medicali Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3525/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 15207/2022 proposed by Alisei Medicali Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, State-Regions and Unified Conference, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Provinces Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

Attachments:

Ordinance – MEDICAL TRAISES.PDF (PDF 144.4 Kb)

Appeal – MEDICAL TRADES.PDF (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Stanza.pdf (PDF 96.4 Kb)

Reasons added Liguria – MEDICAL TRADEWIND.PDF (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Reasons added Piedmont – MEDICAL TRADES.PDF (PDF 0.58 Mb)

See also  Here are the right moves to prevent annoying nosebleeds in the summer

You may also like

Thalassemia, Cutino Foundation: “Transfusion emergency in the summer:...

Alarm in Italy for Chagas disease: what it...

Pentax Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

“I’m happy to have met him, I love...

“He threatened me with a taser”

Breast cancer: marked improvement in survival

Abbvie – Rheumatoid Arthritis – the Republic

Pediatrician screams for help: “We can’t suffer anymore”

Euroclone Spa / Ministry of Health

Asexuality: “It’s not a problem that needs fixing,”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy