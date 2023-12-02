Alive but resuscitated three times in Naples: mother, rare drug needed – Medicine

His heart stopped three times. And three times the doctors at the Ospedale del Mare in Naples resuscitated her, at three in the morning on July 22nd. A miracle which, however, risks proving useless without an American drug which cannot be found in Italy. The appeal was launched by the mother of a Ukrainian girl suffering from a rare cardiac syndrome (long QT) of a genetic nature, a pathology which manifests itself, due to ventricular arrhythmias, with fainting, syncope and which causes sudden death.





The woman’s name is Oleksandra Kotsiborska and she is a doctor registered with the Order of Naples. Her daughter is better now but without that drug the efforts of the Neapolitan health workers could prove useless.





“I would like to sincerely thank the hospital of the sea in Naples – says Dr. Kotsiborska – for saving my daughter. The medication she took daily had no effect and without them she would not be with me now. She is now under a new therapeutic plan but given the rarity of the syndrome, the requested drug must be imported from the United States as in Italy there is a shortage of the molecule of which it is composed. Help me make it available so that my daughter can live.”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

